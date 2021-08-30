New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Intelligence Analytics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130900/?utm_source=GNW

It increases intelligence resources in defense budgets, and becomes a strategic national asset that reflects deeply international superpower relations.



With its strategic implications on armed forces around the globe, intelligence warfare will take place across a multi-domain battlespace with further integration of air, maritime, land, and cyber-based intelligence analytics domains.New APIs are also driving these developments in MILINT requirements, such as NLP, data mining, real-time analysis, and automatic target recognition (ATR) based on AI.



These systems will both need to be integrated into current IT and distribution systems, as well as analytics APIs that need to manage large amounts of data for operational use and demands. This study covers the quantitative and qualitative discussion of the key aspects of the trends in the military intelligence market, including drivers and restrains, market commercial ecosystem, and technological overview, including leading APIs and main projects.

Author: Avi Kalo

