English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press Release August 30, 2021

Hexatronic signs agreement with Ting Internet in the US to a value of over 50 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has today signed a strategic partner agreement with Ting Internet in the US, with a projected value of over 50 MUSD. Ting has been a customer of Hexatronic for the last year and a three-year supply agreement is now established for micro ducts, blown fiber, micro cables, blowing tools and accessories for Ting’s fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) build out across the US.

“The US market is today Hexatronic’s largest market, and it is one of our three strategic growth markets. We are very proud to have become a strategic partner to Ting and support them in their ambitious build plans. With our proven FTTH solution that focuses on an efficient install and high quality, reinforced by our field support services and training, we are confident that we will bring value to the Ting FTTH build. We see this agreement as further proof of our strategy to bring value to our customers by providing the lowest Total Cost of Ownership with our solutions and services. We will continue to invest in the US market to support Ting and other customers,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

As part of Tucows—a global technology company dedicated to making the internet better—Ting Internet is an emerging fiber provider, operating in 13 markets across the country, serving thousands of residences and businesses of all sizes.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Hexatronic. At Ting, we whole-heartedly believe that fiber is the future and are working tirelessly to elevate the internet experience for people all across America. To scale and bring our customers the best possible service, we need partners who are equally committed,” says Jill Szuchmacher, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Ting Internet. “The team at Hexatronic has provided superior support and service to Ting for the past year and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Gothenburg, August 30, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 3:30pm CET on August 30, 2021.

About Ting Internet:

Ting Internet provides Crazy Fast Fiber Internet® in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Hexatronic:

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment