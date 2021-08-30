Aptive Environmental Recognized as No. 10 on Utah Business’ 2021 “Fast 50” List

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental is proud to announce that it has been recognized as No. 10 on Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 list.



For the past two years, Aptive has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine as part of the emerging category. In 2021, Aptive graduated to earn a spot on the outlet’s Fast 50 list, being recognized as a fastest growing company for the third consecutive year.

“It is an honor to be included as No. 10 in this year’s Fast 50 list, especially after a year of great challenges for businesses worldwide,” said David Royce, Aptive Environmental’s Co-Founder and Chairman.

Utah Business Magazine’s Fast 50 companies are selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue and are vetted by Squire and Co. for financial accuracy. Companies recognized on this list must be in business for at least five years. In addition to the Fast 50, Utah Business also recognizes emerging companies—those companies who have not been in business the required two plus years, but who are already showing exponential growth. The full list will be featured in Utah Business’ September 2021 issue.

“After being recognized as an emerging company the past two years, Aptive is honored to now be recognized on the official Fast 50 list and landing in the top 10,” said Vess Pearson, Aptive Environmental’s Co-founder and CEO. “Our tremendous growth comes as a result of putting our customers, employees, and community first. We thank everyone for making this accomplishment happen and are excited to continue to have an impact in both Utah and across the country.”

For more information about Utah Business’ Fast 50 visit www.utahbusiness.com/events/fast-50/ .

To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.