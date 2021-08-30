E Med Future/Garrison Film (EMDF) Provides Shareholder Update

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future/Garrison Film (OTC Pink: EMDF) announces it has completed the submissions of financials and Attorney Opinion letter and achieved Pink Current status on OTC Markets.

Mr. Gary Kompothecras CEO of Garrison Film, states, ''We are excited about the new direction of EMDF. Our first step is to have our shareholders learn about the multiple streams of revenue owned by the company that allow for our growth in the expanding Film and Entertainment market. In 2020, the entertainment and media market in the U.S. was worth over 720.38 billion USD. On a global scale, the entertainment and media market rose to 2.14 trillion USD in 2020. This is a huge market, and we have been assembling the teams to create a library of entertainment assets that will capitalize the company for years to come. I also want to reiterate to our shareholders that we do not plan on a reverse split for the foreseeable future.”

Mr. Kompothecras adds, “I’d like to recap the highlight and the company’s successes so far…

We have completed our first round of financing and have deployed capital and services into the Film industry. We have updates to follow about our film projects. We are Pink Current with OTC Markets. The company had been delinquent in reporting since 2014 as previous management had abandoned EMDF. The company is in good standing with the State of Nevada. The company is also in Good Standing with Standard Transfer Corporation and we have confirmed the capital structure of the company to be: Authorized: 200 Million Common Shares Outstanding: 42,560,615 Restricted Float: 16,581,326

We are Debt Free. The company has completed a website to showcase its upcoming feature films, key staff, and strategic partners with many announcements to follow.

Mr. Kompothecras concludes, “We want to thank our staff namely Vincent Payne, CFO and our strategic partner Critical Solutions for the extraordinary effort in preparing our company for the next steps as a profitable film and media enterprise. We will be making formal announcements of our upcoming projects in the next few weeks.”

About Garrison Film, LLC/ Gary Kompothecras

www.garrisonfilm.com

Garrison Film is founded by Gary Kompothecras, Producer and Founder of Siesta Key, MTV’s Longest running reality show. Business successes also include Physician’s Group, LLC, a Joint Commission accredited multidisciplinary/multi-specialty medical group with over 40 facilities and currently employing over 400 Floridians. Other successes include the creation and branding of 1-800-Ask Gary®, growing investments in Florida tourism with the acquisition of hotel and resort properties. A proven record of successful navigation of financial markets, managing international trade, and being an innovator in health care management.

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

RELATED LINKS

www.garrisonfilm.com

Follow Us at: https://twitter.com/GarrisonFilm