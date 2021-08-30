New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Strategic Analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) in the Global Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130897/?utm_source=GNW





Technology start-ups are prime targets for OEMs and shared mobility giants as they seek to accelerate their capabilities and expand their businesses. In recent years, M&A numbers have risen considerably, and this trend is likely to witness strong growth in future due to the immense industry potential.This study aims to analyze the deals, strategies, and opportunities in rapidly evolving mobility segments such as EVs, connected and autonomous technology, shared mobility, and aftermarket. It examines deal value and volume, discusses case studies, and forecasts potential deals and trends for the next few years. The study also deep dives into automotive M&As across the CASE and the aftermarket industries, OEM best practices, and the key drivers and restraints for future M&As.By offering a comprehensive overview of automotive M&As from multiple perspectives, this research service:

• Analyzes M&A deals from 2018 to 2021 Q1

• Examines the M&A strategies adopted by the leading automotive market participants

• Analyzes the major regions and provides useful insight into M&A diversity and focus

• Examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and identifies important M&A opportunities and trends through to 2025

