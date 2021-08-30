New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cystic Fibrosis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130777/?utm_source=GNW





The most common mutation is the deletion of phenylalanine at codon 508 (known as F508del). Recent progress in the understanding of the disease, increased newborn screening, and discovery of disease-modifying drugs have revolutionized the treatment approach and improved the quality of life and life expectancy of CF patients.



Marketed drugs currently available for CF target multiple aspects of the disease.Inhaled antibiotics are used for the treatment of chronic lung infections, mucolytic agents are used for reducing the viscosity of the mucus in the lungs, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies (PERTs) are used for the treatment of CF-related Exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), and CFTR modulators enhance CFTR function, targeting the underlying cause of disease.



The disease-modifying nature of CFTR modulators has transformed the treatment paradigm for CF over the last decade, a trend that is likely to persist.



Over the past decade, there have been significant changes in the CF market due to the development of CFTR modulator therapies that target the underlying cause of CF.The most recently launched CFTR modulator, Vertex Therapeutics’ Trikafta/Kaftrio, is the first triple drug combination treatment and quickly became the gold standard soon after approval.



However, The analyst is expecting the emergence of a next-generation triple-combination CFTR modulator, Vertex’s VX-121 + tezacaftor + VX-561 (deutivacaftor), to take over the market by the end of the forecast period.



The analyst projects that the global CF market, which comprises the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Canada), will experience growth during the forecast period, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, with sales growing from $8.2B in 2020 to $12.7B in 2030.



The greatest drivers of growth in the global CF market include -

- The continued uptake of high-priced Trikafta/Kaftrio and label expansion to a growing population of CF patients

- The launch of VX-121 + tezacaftor + VX-561 (deutivacaftor) in 2025 in the US and in 2026 in the 5EU, a high-priced next-generation triple combination.

- Continued growth of the CF patient population due to overall population growth across the 7MM and increasing life expectancy of CF patients.



The main barrier to growth in the CF market include -

- Slow reimbursement for novel CFTR modulators in some 5EU countries and Canada.

- Decreased usage of symptomatic drug classes such antibiotics, mucolytics, and anti-inflammatory drugs due to overall improvements to lung health following use of Trikafta/Kaftrio.

- Lack of novel products entering the CF market in the mucolytic or inhaled drug class.

- Key unmet needs include the lack of curative therapies, the need for better antibiotic regimens to fight lung infections, limited choice in mucolytic products, and low patient adherence to treatment.



