Global Prebiotic Ingredients Growth Opportunities

The study focuses on prebiotic ingredients used across end applications such as functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and infant formula.In terms of the competitive landscape, market participants’ approximate share by revenue and volume and their activities are covered in the study. The prebiotic ingredients types covered under the scope of this research include the following:

• Fructans, including Fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS) and Inulin

• Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

• Other ingredients such as resistant dextrin/maltodextrin, resistant starch, polydextrose, acacia gum, and Xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS) In terms of regional revenue, APAC accounted for 36.9% of the global revenue in 2020, followed by North America at 28.6%, Europe at 24.5%, and LAMEA at 10.1%.

• NA: Demand and consumer awareness is robust in the US and Canada; however, the demand in Mexico is picking up and is in need of appropriate regulatory support.

• APAC: Fiber intake in the region is generally high compared to the world, although it is less than the WHO recommended daily intake. The need for sugar-reducing solutions and the emphasis on high fiber intake are key market influencers.

• Europe: The regulatory landscape differs by country, as certain countries have internal regulations. The recent ban by the EU Commission on the use of the term ‘prebiotic’ on product labels may have an impact on manufacturers, and it is to be watched for.

• LAMEA: There is limited awareness on prebiotics in the Middle East and Africa. However, Latin America is expected to drive strong demand. The global prebiotic ingredients market is highly competitive, with participants excelling in their own product segments through organic and inorganic growth. Increasing health consciousness about fiber intake and sugar-reducing solutions among the global population has forced prebiotic ingredient manufacturers to develop novel prebiotic sources. Key inulin and FOS participants include Sensus, Beneo, Cosucra, Intrinsic Organics, Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation, Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd., Tereos, Ingredion, Cargill, and Nexira. Key GOS participants are Friesland Campina, Saputo Dairy UK, Fonterra, Clasado Biosciences, Dupont (IFF), Nissin Sugar, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. Key participants in ‘other’ prebiotic ingredients (resistant dextrin, XOS, polydextrose) include ADM, Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Prenexus Health, and Dupont (IFF).Penetration of prebiotics in product categories such as yogurt, beverages, and bakery is expected to increase with rising consumer demand for fiber-fortified products. The share of consumers globally associating prebiotics with immune health and dietary supplement products positioned as digestive health or prebiotics is increasing.

