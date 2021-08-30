NEW DATA FINDS GAME BASED LEARNING IS MORE EFFECTIVE THAN TRADITIONAL VIDEO-BASED LEARNING

Newark, NJ, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today revealed new research conducted in collaboration with the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business – Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management Program. The study found that while both groups gained similar levels of information, the group learning using the game-based approach with 1Huddle learned the same material 45% faster than the group that used video-based courses on LinkedIn Learning.

The University conducted a research study on more than 600 participants to compare the effectiveness of two just-in-time learning methods, video-based learning and game-based learning. In the study, an industry-leading learning management system (LMS) was tested against 1Huddle to compare which method was more effective.

Key learnings from the study revealed:

Individuals who were more engaged were significantly more likely to learn

1Huddle players were significantly more engaged than the video-based learning group

Participants said that 1Huddle was more enjoyable than video-based learning

Participants who used 1Huddle gained the same amount of knowledge 45% faster than using video-based learning

"When training, it is scientifically established that learners will gain knowledge faster, be more engaged and happier using 1Huddle over traditional video-based learning,” said Michelle Gacio Harrolle, PhD, Director, Vinik Sport & Entertainment Management, University of South Florida.

“It is gratifying but not surprising to learn that 1Huddle is a more effective training tool than video-based learning,” said Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “Now more than ever research like this can play a critical role in helping corporate leaders make better investments to more effectively and quickly onboard, upskill and engage workers for the future of work.”

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key clients include, Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co.