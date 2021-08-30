Sunwing returns to Québec City with weekly flights to popular sun destinations starting in November

English French

Sunwing has announced it will be offering convenient weekly flights to ten different sun destinations this winter from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, right in time for the holidays. The news follows on the heels of a recent survey commissioned by Sunwing which revealed that 51% of Quebec respondents plan on returning to travel within the next 12 months, with 65% interested in an all inclusive vacation and 39% expressing their intent to travel this upcoming holiday season. As part of Sunwing’s commitment to the Quebec market, flights for the 2021-2022 season from Québec City will commence on November 1, 2021 and will run weekly until April 25, 2022, with additional routes available from Montreal and Saguenay-Bagotville.

This season marks Sunwing’s 15-year anniversary with Québec City, after its first flight from the gateway took off on December 18, 2006 for La Romana in the Dominican Republic. The tour operator has a longstanding presence in the province, with two planes based for the season out of Québec City and nearly 100 airline crew. Sunwing also recently invested further in the local community by moving its Quebec headquarters into a new building in Laval that provides a home base for hundreds of employees across various divisions.

“The Québec market has been an integral part of our operations since Sunwing’s inaugural flights from the region in 2006, and our convenient flights are well loved by consumers and travel agencies alike,” commented Sam Char, Vice President for Sunwing Quebec. “By offering three Québécois gateways this season – Montreal, Quebec City and Saguenay-Bagotville – travellers will have even more options to choose from under our wing. We pride ourselves on offering frictionless travel experiences and look forward to helping make vacation dreams come true for another 15 years and beyond.”

The flight schedule from Québec City will be as follows:

Between Québec City and Cayo Coco, Cuba, Sundays from November 7, 2021 until April 10, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022

Between Québec City and Holguin, Cuba, Sundays from December 5, 2021 until April 10, 2022

Between Québec City and Cayo Santa Maria, Cuba, Saturdays from November 6, 2021 until April 9, 2022; and Wednesdays from December 8, 2021 until April 20, 2022

Between Québec City and Varadero, Cuba, Mondays and Fridays from November 1, 2021 until April 25, 2022; and Wednesdays and Saturdays from December 8, 2021 until April 13, 2022

Between Québec City and Cancun, Mexico, Fridays and Sundays from November 5, 2021 until April 24, 2022; and Mondays from November 22, 2021 until April 11, 2022

Between Québec City and Mazatlán, Mexico, Tuesdays from December 14, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Québec City and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Fridays from December 17, 2021 until April 15, 2022

Between Québec City and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Thursdays and Saturdays from November 4, 2021 until April 21, 2022

Between Québec City and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Tuesdays from December 2, 2021 until April 12, 2022

Between Québec City and Miami, Florida, Saturdays from January 8, 2022 until April 16, 2022

“We are delighted that Sunwing is returning to Québec City this winter with flights to sun destinations that are well loved by Quebecois customers, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Miami," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). "We appreciate Sunwing’s confidence in our market and look forward to continuing this long-standing relationship. We are excited to welcome Sunwing passengers back to YQB as the departure gateway for their next vacation."

In addition to flights from Quebec City, residents of the province can explore 20 different destinations from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport including the vacation hotspots of Los Cabos and St. Maarten, and four different destinations from Saguenay-Bagotville Airport. No matter where they take off from, customers can travel with peace of mind knowing that the highest Canadian standards are in place throughout their entire vacation experience as part of the Safe with Sunwing commitment.

