3D Secure Authentication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component and End-User

3D Secure (3DS) is commonly known by branded names such as MasterCard Identity Check, Visa Secure, Diners Club ProtectBuy, and American Express SafeKey. This authentication technology needs customers to complete an additional step of authentication with their card issuer bank in the course of making a payment. The technology protects the end user from fraud and other illegal activities while making payments highly secure. Globally, the penetration of 3D secure authentication is boosting with an aim to mitigate fraud and make online shopping safer. This increase urges the regions to adopt this technology. For instance, in Europe, a strong customer authentication regulation is needed to use 3D secure for the card payments. Although 3D Secure authentication technology is optional in majority regions across the world, nevertheless it can still be used as a method to control fraud.



The global 3D secure authentication market is segmented based on component and end user.Based on component, market is segmented into solution and services.



The solution segment led the 3D secure authentication market in 2020.In terms of end user, the market is segmented into banks and merchant and payment processor.



The merchant and payment processor segment led the end user segment.The global 3D secure authentication market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM.



North America led the 3D secure authentication market in 2020.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent surge in e-commerce sales, the fraud trends have significantly increased.To curb this, payment service providers (PSPs), merchants, and banks are readily adopting 3D secure authentication framework, which, in turn is fueling the growth of the 3D secure authentication market.



Besides, the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into rise in digital transformation across banks, enabling the customers to make payments online.This factor is causing a fruitful result in online payment modes, and it will increase the penetration of authentication technology.



The rising inclination toward digital solution in banking creates a great opportunity for the market to enhance and promote authentication technology at a higher rate.



Netcetera, GPayments Pvt. Ltd.; ASEE Group; AsiaPay Limited; Modirum; mSignia, Inc; Ravelin Technology Ltd; RS Software; UL, LLC; and iZealiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd are among the key players operating in the market.

