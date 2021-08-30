New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Capture Cards Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform, Type, and Input Interface" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130881/?utm_source=GNW

Several people play video games for their leisure, while some foresee it as a lucrative career option.



The percentage of internet users in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM is 73%, 76%, 84%, 83%, and 86% respectively.The percentage of internet gaming users among different age groups such as 23–36 (Millennial), 37–55 (Gen X), and 16–22 (Gen Z) is estimated to be around 48%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.



Additionally, the adoption of gaming consoles such as Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, Sony’s PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch is growing swiftly, which illustrates the surging interest of gamers toward adoption of advanced consoles. Further, the increasing adoption of gaming consoles is driving the sales of video capture cards. Also, the console owners are looking forward to improving next-generation consoles to enhance gaming experience. In the last few years, the professional gamers have undergone strict training in state-of-the-art facilities, using gaming analytics, with an aim to enhance their performance. The above-mentioned facts associated to demographics, adoption of sales, and professionalization of gaming are highlighting the importance of gaming trend, which, in turn is driving the video capture cards market.



The impact of COVID-19 differed from country to country across the European region as selected countries witnessed an increase in the number of recorded cases and subsequently attracted strict as well as longer lockdown periods or social isolation.However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the strong healthcare system.



In order to protect their citizens from the virus, the European governments have made tremendous investments in incorporating technologies in their healthcare systems to help identify signs of the virus.

Due the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and lockdowns across almost all major countries in Europe, the region has observed a rise in TV viewing, making reels for social media, and adoption of video games among the population.During the pandemic, Internet gaming has seen record numbers of players as a common activity to combat physical distance for society with the regional population at home and unable to function, a strategy advocated by the World Health Organization that has helped many gaming companies increase profits.



Since March 23, 2020, there is an increase in number of people playing video games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent social distancing.The rise was largest, in France (41%), followed by the UK (28%) and Germany (23%).



This has created the demand for video capture cards across the market. However, owing to the temporary closure of manufacturing and supply chain activities by the local governments, the distribution of the gaming accessories was highly impacted, thereby negatively impacting the overall video capture cards market in the region.



The global video capture card market is segmented based on platform, type, input interface, and geography.Based on platform, the market is categorized into gaming consoles, PC and laptops, and others.



Based on type, the market is bifurcated into HDMI, DP, SDI, and others. Geographically, the video capture card market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global video capture card market and profiled in the market study are ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advantech Co., Ltd.; AVerMedia Technologies; Matrox; and Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co., Ltd; among others.



The overall global video capture card market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the video capture card market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the video capture card market.

