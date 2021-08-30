New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130890/?utm_source=GNW

The L2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market was initially driven by emerging OEMs offering features such as hands-off highway driving assist systems in the US market. The competitive intensity has compelled traditional OEMs to introduce ADAS features by offering hands-off driving features in their L2+ vehicles. The L2 ADAS market is currently driven by premium and mass-market OEMs, especially their expensive and flagship vehicles that feature ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane-keep assist (LKA). These offerings are expected to be updated to L2+ hands-free assists over the three to five years.This study of the global L2+ market highlights its technology and competitive landscapes. This study also includes analyses of the market’s business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, with forecasts until 2025.

Author: Varun Krishna Murthy

