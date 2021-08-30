New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global L2+ Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130890/?utm_source=GNW
The L2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market was initially driven by emerging OEMs offering features such as hands-off highway driving assist systems in the US market. The competitive intensity has compelled traditional OEMs to introduce ADAS features by offering hands-off driving features in their L2+ vehicles. The L2 ADAS market is currently driven by premium and mass-market OEMs, especially their expensive and flagship vehicles that feature ADAS systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) and lane-keep assist (LKA). These offerings are expected to be updated to L2+ hands-free assists over the three to five years.This study of the global L2+ market highlights its technology and competitive landscapes. This study also includes analyses of the market’s business models, product strategies, and growth opportunities, with forecasts until 2025.
The automotive industry value chain is transitioning from its traditional pyramidal form to one that is flat. Technology companies work with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and tiered suppliers to develop, validate, supply, and integrate advanced driver-assist technologies to enhance the comfort and convenience of the driver in the vehicle.
