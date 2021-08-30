New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Opportunities in the Chilean Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128814/?utm_source=GNW

9%. Flexible packaging was the largest pack material. The lightweight, convenient and cost-efficient nature of flexible packaging along with its long shelf life makes flexible packs an apt choice for products such as bakery and cereals, driving its continued usage



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Chilean packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Chile, as part of our coverage of the industry across 50 countries.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2015-2025, in addition to key packaging innovations for key industries in each of the categories analyzed

- Growth in use of pack material by sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across sectors during 2020-2025

- Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis — number of units (millions), growth rates — for five pack materials viz. rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging and others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2020-2025. It also covers:

- Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET etc.

- Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton - folding, carton - liquid, clamshell, etc.

- Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, other

- Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip / snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, twist off

- Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, other

- Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton - folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, other



