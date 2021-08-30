New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quartz Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130999/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global quartz market looks promising with opportunities in the electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, optics and telecommunication, and metallurgy industries. The global quartz market is expected to reach an estimated $8.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for quartz in semiconductor and electronics industry and surging demand for solar photovoltaic/PV cells.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact of the dynamics of quartz industry, include increasing adoption of quartz countertop and increasing demand quartz in microelectronics applications. Quality Quartz Engineering, Inc., The Quartz Corporation, Sibelco (Unimin Corporation), Momentive Performance Material, Saint-Gobain, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co., Nordic Mining, AGC, Russian Quartz, and many others.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global quartz market by product type, end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Solar

• Building and Construction

• Metallurgy

• Optics and Telecommunication

• Others



By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Quartz Sand

• Quartz Surface and Tile

• High-Purity Quartz

• Fused Quartz Crucible

• Quartz Glass

• Quartz Crystal

• Silicon Metal

• Others



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

• Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkish

The analyst forecast that high-purity quartz market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for quartz in the manufacturing for crucible which is used in the casting of silicon for photovoltaics cell and semiconductor industry is driving the demand for high purity quartz market.



Buildings and construction will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing residential and commercial construction activities in emerging economies. Growing building and construction industry is driving the demand for quartz in manufacturing for flat glass, container glass, glass wool, and specialty glass.



APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to the growth in building and construction industry, increasing semiconductor manufacturing industry, and expansion of solar projects.



Features of the Global Quartz Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global quartz market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global quartz market size by various segments, such as end use product type, and product type.

• Regional Analysis: Global quartz market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, product type, and regions for the quartz market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the quartz market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global quartz by end use industry (Electronics and Semiconductors, Solar, Building and Construction, Metallurgy, Optics and Telecommunication, and Others), by product type (Quartz Sand, Quartz Surface and Tile, High-Purity Quartz, Quartz Crystal, Silicon Metal, and Others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

