The North America healthcare gamification market is expected to reach US$ 14,986.79 million by 2027 from US$ 1,260.40 million in 2019

However, difficulties in long-term user engagement are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Gamification is employed in health and wellness apps related to disease prevention, self-management, medical education-related simulations, medication adherence, and telehealth programs.In healthcare, it is primarily useful for behavioral changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards.



The games offer the patients an ability to express themselves—which is not otherwise the case in majority of patients—thereby helping professionals to design a better therapy, leading to effective treatment outcomes.Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as mental illness and musculoskeletal and orthopedic conditions, which are treatable to an extent with gaming technologies, is expected to escalate the demand for healthcare gamification.



In addition, the introduction of novel technologies such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare sector is helping the professionals to treat mental illness of patients and assisting in counseling sessions.Various companies are entering the healthcare space by introducing novel games to bring about a remarkable change in patient-physician relationship.



For instance, in January 2020, Onyx Health introduced a new digital offering that helps to bridge the digital skill gaps in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Therefore, such consistent launch of new products by market players is expected to accelerate the growth of the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period.



North America has experienced a rising number of cases of COVID-19 since its outbreak.To prevent such increasing number, Escape COVID-19 – a serious game, was created with the help of the SERES framework in order to promote safe infection prevention and control (IPC) guidelines practices among healthcare workers and other hospital employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This serious game is free of charge for research and educational purposes.IPC guidelines help HCWs and other hospital employees to avoid infecting their colleagues, patients, friends, and relatives.



Furthermore, along with the above-mentioned preventative measures, companies are launching a new app to educate and tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this has led to a positive impact on North America healthcare gamification market.

Based on game type, the North America healthcare gamification market is segmented into casual games, exercise games, and serious games.The casual games segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the exercise games segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the North America healthcare gamification market is segmented into fitness management, medical training, physical therapy, and others.The fitness management segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the North America healthcare gamification market is segmented into enterprise-based users and consumer-based users. The enterprise-based users segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America healthcare gamification market include the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC).

