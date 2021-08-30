Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Infortar AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pant, Eve
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 27.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 32,000,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 32,000,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ PPG-Invest
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Paron, Raino
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 27.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 25,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 25,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mürk-Dubout, Piret
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 29.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 2,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 2,500; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 2,500; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Land, Kadri
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 25,208; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 25,208; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanschmidt, Harri
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 112,648; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 112,648; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 1,500,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 1,500,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Abante OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 300,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 300,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Activus OÜ
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hanschmidt, Ain
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
Transaction date: 30.08.2021
Venue: Outside trading venue
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3811004466
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Unit price: 0.470 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 200,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.470 EUR
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee