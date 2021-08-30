New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zinc Oxide in the Global Cosmetics Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130996/?utm_source=GNW



The future of zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market looks promising with opportunities in the skincare and makeup market. Zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for cosmetics product, demand for UV filters in sunscreen products, and growth of antiaging products.



Ashland, BASF, Evonik Industries AG, Merck Group, Zochem, EverZinc, and US Zinc are among the major zinc oxide manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for zinc oxide in the global Cosmetics market by application, particle size, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Skincare

• Makeups

• Others



By Particle Size [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• <100 NM

• >100 NM



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

Less than 100 nanometer and greater than 100 nanometer zinc oxide are used for different cosmetics application. Less than 100 nanometer zinc oxide will remain the largest and fastest growing segment due to increasing demand for makeup and skincare products.



Skincare will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing demand for face care and body care products.



APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and working population, which are leading the demand for cosmetics products.



Features of Zinc Oxide in the Global Cosmetics Market

• Market Size Estimates: Zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market size by various segments, such as application and particle size.

• Regional Analysis: Zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, particle size, and regions for zinc oxide in the cosmetics market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for zinc oxide in the global cosmetics market by application (skincare, makeups, and others), particle size (<100 NM and >100 NM), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

