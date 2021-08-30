Cradlepoint Expands AT&T 5G for Enterprise Solutions with Certification of W4005 Wideband Adapter for Ultra-High-Speed Connectivity

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big 5G World -- Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today has expanded its AT&T 5G for Enterprise solutions with the certification of its outdoor W4005 Wideband Adapter for millimeter wave (high-band) connections on the AT&T 5G+ network. The W4005 joins the portfolio of 5G for Enterprise solutions for branch and mobile use cases announced in May 2021. The AT&T 5G+ network is expected to cover parts of over 40 cities and 40 venues by the end of this year. It provides super-fast speeds, reliability, and heightened security whether using for work, streaming an education class online or providing fiber-fast primary or failover wide-area network (WAN) connectivity at critical branch sites.



The new AT&T 5G+ certification cements the Cradlepoint and AT&T combined network offerings as one of the most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions in the U.S. that bring the benefits of 5G+ to the business-critical use cases—all while helping to meet I.T. organizations' stringent security and management requirements. The new solution combines Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service and renown Cellular Intelligence in a second-generation ruggedized outdoor unit that is specifically engineered to reliably receive super-fast, millimeter wave 5G signals.

Find Your 5G Without Compromise

When it comes to 5G wireless wide-area network (Wireless WAN) connectivity, enterprises want to take advantage of everything 5G has to offer, everywhere they need to network, and without compromise. With certification of the W4005, Cradlepoint now provides amazing ways to connect 5G for enterprises – from the nationwide coverage of AT&T 5G to the high-capacity and super-fast speeds of AT&T 5G+.

"The AT&T 5G and 5G+ networks have the ability to meet a broad range of customer use cases, from nationwide coverage to super-fast local connectivity," says William Stovall, Vice President of Mobility & IoT at AT&T. "Whatever 5G means to a business and virtually wherever they want to take advantage of it, AT&T and Cradlepoint have enterprise-class solutions that can support it today.”

"5G is the catalyst to ushering in a fast and agile Wireless WAN that will help transform how enterprise and government organizations generate revenue, streamline operations, and serve customers,” states Marc Bresniker, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Cradlepoint. "Cradlepoint is committed to delivering the most complete, enterprise-class and IT-centric 5G solutions in the market, and we are demonstrating this commitment today with certification of our millimeter wave W4005 Wideband Adapter on the AT&T 5G+ network."

Availability

The new Cradlepoint W4005 Wideband Adapter for AT&T 5G+ is orderable and shipping today. Businesses can contact their Cradlepoint or AT&T sales representative for more information.

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a global leader in cloud-delivered 4G and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Cradlepoint's NetCloud™ platform and cellular routers deliver a pervasive, secure, and software-defined Wireless WAN edge to connect people, places, and things – anywhere. More than 28,500 businesses and government agencies worldwide, including many Global 2000 organizations and top public sector agencies, rely on Cradlepoint to keep mission-critical sites, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected. Cradlepoint was founded in 2006, acquired by Ericsson in 2020, and operates today as a standalone subsidiary within Ericsson's Business Area Technologies and New Businesses. Cradlepoint headquarters is in Boise, Idaho, with development centers in Silicon Valley and India and international offices in the U.K. and Australia. www.cradlepoint.com

