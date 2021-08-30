New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PE Geomembrane Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130995/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global PE geomembrane market looks promising with opportunities in the waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel and civil construction applications. The global PE geomembrane market is forecast to reach $2.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction and mining sectors, increase in environmental pollution, and government regulations for waste management.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global PE geomembranes market by raw material, application, and region as follows:



By Raw Material [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• HDPE

• LDPE and LLDPE



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Waste Management

• Mining

• Water Management

• Tunnel and Civil Construction



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Meter) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• The Rest of the World

Some of the PE geomembrane companies profiled in this report include Solmax, AGRU America, Atarfil, Plastika Kritis, Raven Industries, Nilex, Officine Maccaferri, CETCO, Ginegar Plastic Products, and Texel Industries.



HDPE will remain the largest material segment of the PE geomembrane market due to its resistance to various solvents.



Within the PE geomembrane market, waste management, mining, water management, tunnel and civil construction, and others are the various application where PE geomembranes are used. Waste management will remain the largest application due to its growing usage as caps and floating covers on leachate ponds.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to stringent government regulations regarding waste management and rising awareness towards environment protection by manufacturing sectors.



Features of the Global PE Geomembrane Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global PE geomembranes market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Meter) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global PE geomembranes market size by various segments, such as raw material and application in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global PE geomembranes market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different raw material, application, and regions for the global PE geomembranes market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global PE geomembrane market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PE geomembranes market by raw material (HDPE and, LDPE and LLDPE), application (waste management, mining, water management, and tunnel and civil construction), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

