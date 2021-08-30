NextPlay Technologies Appoints Award-Winning Digital Media Executive, Andrew Greaves, as Chief Operating Officer, and Travel Industry Veteran, Tim Sikora, as Chief Information Officer

SUNRISE, FL, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company and digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has appointed Andrew Greaves as chief operating officer. Tim Sikora, was also appointed to serve as NextPlay’s chief information officer, as well as president and chief operating officer of the company’s NextTrip travel division.

Greaves brings to NextPlay more than 15 years of award-winning achievement and senior level experience leading gaming, eSports and digital media companies. He previously co-founded and served as COO of Promethean TV, an award-winning interactive video overlay service for digital media. He oversaw the company’s growth from inception in 2016 to generating multi-millions in annual revenue.

Prior to Promethean, Greaves served as vice president of product and technology at Azubu.tv, an eSports streaming platform, where he led the growth in monthly active users from 1 million to 20 million. He also oversaw the European expansion of the competitive eSports platform, Virgin Gaming.com.

He earlier served in executive positions at Electronic Arts, initially as a studio program director in Europe where he was responsible for the localized adoption of EA technologies. Then as senior producer for the EA SPORTS FIFA team, he oversaw the online EA Sports Football portal that included five FIFA titles, including the BAFTA award-winning FIFA10.

“Andrew’s appointment reflects the changing landscape of our target markets that now increasingly encompass video gaming and Connected TV services on an international scale,” stated NextPlay co-CEO, Bill Kerby. “Given his many years of international experience and success in eSports and digital media, we anticipate Andrew to drive strong growth and market expansion, especially with our newly acquired divisions that include Zappware for Connected TV and HotPlay for in-game advertising. He will also help lead the integration of these assets with our financial and travel platforms.”

Commented Greaves: “The complementary businesses and technologies that have become part of the NextPlay platform over the last several months have created a commanding competitive advantage for the company as a whole and in each of their respective markets. I have to admire the company’s management and board of directors for their vision, determination and brilliant strategies that have transformed the company into a digital media powerhouse during one of the most challenging periods ever in the travel industry. I’m tremendously excited to join the company at this pivotal stage in its growth and development.”

Added Kerby: “Also of great importance, Andrew’s appointment allows Tim Sikora to focus on developing and growing our NextTrip travel division and its integration with our new digital ecosystem. Since joining us in the fall of 2019, Tim has transformed our travel business. Introducing new ideas and insights, he vastly strengthened our travel management and booking solutions for businesses, property managers, travel distributors, and online travel agencies worldwide.”

A highly accomplished executive and innovator, Sikora brings to NextPlay more than 23 years of IT, sales and operational experience in the travel industry. He previously served as director of North America Sales at Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company. He earlier served as director of Information Technology End User Services at US Airways, and VP of airline operations and chief information officer at Caribbean Sun Airlines.

“The travel industry continues to experience recovery, creating a multitude of growth opportunities unique to these times,” commented Sikora. “We recognize it is critical we seize upon them today—especially while we enjoy the clear advantage provided by our leading travel technology which is used by travel industry leaders, such as Trisept Solutions, HomeToGo and numerous others in our pipeline. In 2021 we have positioned NextTrip Business and NextTrip Journeys for growth by combining innovative technology with personalized service that will only be strengthened by key new elements of our digital ecosystem.”

