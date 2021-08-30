New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Fertilizer Market : Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130994/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the organic fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the farming and gardening applications. The global organic fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of organic food, favorable government regulations, and ease in availability of organic waste.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global organic fertilizer market by source, crop type, form, application, and region as follows:



By Source [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]

• Plant

• Animal

• Mineral



By Crop Type [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Cereals and grains

• Oilseeds and pulses

• Fruits and vegetables

• Others (floriculture crops, permanent crops, pasture, grasslands, and other agricultural crops)



By Form [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Dry

• Liquid



By Application [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Farming

• Gardening



By Region [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the fennel Oil companies profiled in this report include Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., Tata Chemicals, Coromandel, National Fertilizers Ltd, Nature Safe, Hello Nature, Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Perfect Blend, Midwestern BioAg, ILSA, and Sus

Global Energy Corp.



The analyst forecasts that organic fertilizers for cereals and grains will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand of organic grains across the globe.



The analyst forecasts that animal will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing usage of bone meal, blood meal, animal manure, and fish meal as they provide better nutrients.



Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to development in the field of organic farming and increasing demand for organic food products in the region.



Features of the Global Organic Fertilizer Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global organic fertilizer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global organic fertilizer market size by various segments, such as source, crop type, form, and application in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global organic fertilizer market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different source, crop type, form, and region for the global organic fertilizer market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global fennel oil market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global fennel oil market by source (plant, animal, and mineral), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), form (dry and liquid), application (farming and gardening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global organic fertilizer market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global organic fertilizer market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this organic fertilizer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in this organic fertilizer market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in this organic fertilizer market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this organic fertilizer market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this organic fertilizer market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global organic fertilizer market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________