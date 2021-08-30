New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Express Delivery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Destination, Business Type, and End-user" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103260/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, Amazon—the world’s largest online e-tailer—has enabled same-day delivery services in many cities. In the last couple of years, several same-day delivery proponents have successfully launched new pilots and businesses. In addition, other big multichannel and online retailers, such as Walmart and Alibaba, have made strategic initiatives to integrate same-day delivery feature in their business models. Further, the availability of all goods on online portals, along with real-time ratings, feedback, and best prices, has been encouraging customers to opt for online buying platforms for their basic to advanced requirements, significantly boosting the global e-commerce industry. With a notable surge in competition in this market and rise in demand for e-commerce services, customers are expecting upgrades in these services, e.g., quicker delivery options. These changes re attracting greater investments by companies to adopt express delivery options.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the region, and the US is the world’s worst-affected country due to the disease.Millions of Americans were asked to stay home amid this crisis, the healthcare sector continued to utilize the express delivery services during the pandemic.



However, this sector accounts for a small share of the expresses delivery services market and other sectors are greater contributors to it.As a result, the continued demand for these services from the healthcare sector could not support the market performance significantly, leading it toward negative growth dynamics.



Further, the expresses delivery service providers operating in North America are taking necessary steps to reduce the impact of losses incurred during the pandemic.

Based on destination, the express delivery market is segmented into domestic and international; the domestic segment led the market in 2019.Domestic express deliveries are best suited to small and medium-sized packages.



These service providers enable the next-day (working day) delivery of packages to most of postcodes and business locations within the country boundaries.DHL International GmbH, offers local express delivery services in North American countries.



The services range from urgent same-day deliveries to guaranteed next-day delivery, offering customers enough options to select the best service suited to their requirements.

The North America express delivery market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America express delivery market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America express delivery market. Amazon.com, Inc.; Aramex; DHL International GmbH; FedEx Corporation; TNT Holdings B.V.; and United Parcel Service of America, Inc. are among the leading market players operating in the region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________