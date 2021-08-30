FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, August 30, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting its national syndicated shows, Monday night, August 30, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and Tuesday night, August 31, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New To The Street’s 222nd TV show airing, tonight, Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:30 PM PT on the Fox Business Network, features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President

2). GreenBox POS’ (NASDAQ:GBOX) interview with Mr. Ben Erez, CEO

3). Winners Inc.’s (OTCPINK:WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

4). BlockQuake Holdings, LLC.’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO

John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) talks to New to The Street TV, airing tonight Monday, August 30, 2021, about their Company’s Kush® brand which is a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. He further describes an arsenal of other products for the treatment of both animal and people in pipeline development. Mr. Lai gives an update about the Company’s recent shares being up-lifted to the NASDAQ Market, and its product sales growth. Understanding pet owners’ compassion for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai gives viewers a passionate discussion of the Company’s mission in helping animals.

On tonight’s Monday, August 30, 2021 New to The Street TV show, Mr. Ben Erez, CEO, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) provides updated information to the viewers on GBOX’s settlement engine for financial transactions. He talks about GreenBox’s blockchain technology’s distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox’s private ecosystem, reduces fraud and improving payment processes. Mr. Erez explains the growth at the Company with its successful proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions

New to The Street, welcomes on tonight’s Monday, August 30, 2021, show, Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc., who gives the televised audience information about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNERS, Inc.’s show, KRUSH House. He explains to the televised audience why their sports betting enthusiast players are offer the best rewards program in the industry. Further, he provides details of WNRS’ most recent news announcement with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation as a sports wagering vendor and is now able to refer customers in Tennessee to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO, BlockQuake Holdings LLC, appears on tonight's, Monday, August 30, 2021, New to The Street TV show. Mr. Brasse talks in-depth discussion to the televised audience about their Company’s crypto exchange platform , and its unique characteristics which provide end-user confidence in trading a basket of cryptocurrencies on their exchange. He gives information about their upcoming token offering and their progress with the necessary regulatory approvals. During the interview, Mr. Brasse explains the mission at BlockQuake to becoming a unified trading platform for digital assets that can be fully trusted by the financial trading communities.

New To The Street’s 223rd show airing, tomorrow night, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 10:30 PM PT, on the Fox Business Network features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO

2). Winners Inc.’s (OTCPINK:WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

3). Cryptocurrency IAGON’s (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) interview with Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO

4). BlockQuake Holdings, LLC.’s interview with Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO

On tomorrow’s, Tuesday night, August 31, 2021, New to The Street TV show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) again, gives more pivotal information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. As an expert in internet security and privacy, he provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful growth of its secure and encrypted software solutions, SekurSafe® and Sekur® . He gives very specific and interesting dialog about keeping their clients’ business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws. Further, he helps viewers understand the typical open platforms people use while on the internet and the risk of using these platforms with the likelihood of individuals and corporate entities being hacked; truly emphasizing the need for security practices, applications, and procedures on the internet.

Back again for a second night on New to The Street’s Tuesday tomorrow night, August 31, 2021, show, Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. who gives the televised audience information about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from their KRUSH House show. He explains to the televised audience why their sports betting enthusiast players are offer the best rewards program in the industry. Further, he provides more details of WNRS’ most recent news announcement with the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation as a sports wagering vendor and is now able to refer customers in Tennessee to licensed sports books in return for commission payments.

New to The Street TV welcomes, on Tuesday tomorrow night, August 31, 2021, Dr. Navjit Dhaliwal, CEO at IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) , who talks to the viewers about the uniqueness of IAGON’s blockchain technology, and how its cloud base growing ecosystem gives users tamper-proof security. He provides specifics about IAGON’s decentralized services and its AI learning capabilities which give crypto miners and operators storage and processing. He explains the IAGON token and how it is distributed by and to their end-users. Further, Navjit explains the technological mission of helping the CLOUD run on any and every connected device which is private, easily accessible, and affordable to end-users.

Mr. Antonio Brasse, Co-founder & CEO, BlockQuake Holdings, LLC , appears again for a second interview on tomorrow’s, Tuesday night, August 31, 2021, New to The Street TV show. During the interview, Mr. Brasse continues to explain the mission at BlockQuake, to becoming a unified trading platform for digital assets that can be fully trusted by the financial trading communities. Their Company’s crypto exchange platform , and its unique characteristics provides end-user confidence in trading a basket of cryptocurrencies on their exchange. Again, Mr. Brasses gives up-to-date information about their upcoming token offering and updates their progress with the necessary regulatory approvals.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):

PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/

About GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX):

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated into an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele, and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/ .

About BlockQuake Holdings LLC:

BlockQuake Holdings, Inc. was formed in early 2018 to address the need for trust and transparency in the blockchain and cryptocurrency communities through the development of a centralized cryptocurrency trading exchange platform. The Company’s mission is to be the unified trading platform for digital assets that is trusted by all facets of the trading and investing communities. The BlockQuake team understands the issues that exist in the digital asset space ranging from cybersecurity, to maintaining multiple trading accounts, to a lack of fiat onramps and trading pair options. As a One-Stop Shop, BlockQuake’s trading platform fills this void. BlockQuake’s global Exchange will provide traders with multiple fiats paired with multiple cryptocurrencies – which in turn can be paired against alternative cryptocurrencies. BlockQuake continue to onboard fiats and list more and more cryptos, its users will have the most trading options on a single platform. Powered by a team that has traditional financial backgrounds with experience in audit, compliance, and regulation, BlockQuake wants to provide its users with the same level of trust and transparency they’ve experienced with traditional financial markets - https://www.blockquake.com/ .

About GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and SekurSend email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About WINNERS, INC. (OTCPINK:WNRS):

Winners, Inc. (OTCPINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey, able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states - https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com ; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc ; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush ; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush .

About IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG):

IAGON (CRYPTO:IAG) ($IAG) is an “Open Source” platform for harnessing the storage capacities and processing power of multiple computers over a decentralized Blockchain grid. IAGON enables to store big data files and repositories, as well as smaller scales of files, and to carry out complex computational processes, such as those needed for artificial intelligence and machine learning operations, within a fully secure and encrypted platform that integrates blockchain, cryptographic and AI technologies in a user-friendly way. IAGON’s major aim is to revolutionize the cloud and web services market by offering a decentralized grid of storage and processing. By joining the unused storage capacity in servers and personal computers and their processing power, we can create a super-computer and super data center that can compete with any of the current cloud computing moguls. Its token-based economy is based on computer, server and data center owners who join the storage and processing power grids. In return for sharing the capabilities of their machine, they will be granted IAGON tokens that can trade back to fiat money, while any party who wishes to utilize their capabilities will purchase IAGON tokens to distribute them to the parties that provide their services to the grid - https://iagon.com/ .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900