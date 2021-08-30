New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Soil Fertility Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type and Method" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130874/?utm_source=GNW

Soil fertility testing helps determine the growth potential of soil, indicating inadequacies of nutrients, potential toxicity caused by excessive fertility, and inhibitions due to non-essential trace minerals.



Based on method, the soil fertility testing market is segmented into onsite and offsite/ laboratory.The offsite/laboratory segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The offsite method of soil testing includes organic matter levels, microscopy, organism activities, fumigation, and molecular method.In laboratories, atomic absorption spectrophotometers, inductively coupled plasma spectrometers (ICPs), lachat flow injection analyzers, colorimeters, and other laboratory equipment are used to examine soil fertility.



Laboratory methods for soil fertility testing provide knowledge about the state and management of soil, management of soil fertility, need to reduce spending on fertilizers, and ways of avoiding over-fertilization and preventing soil deterioration.



Based on region, the soil fertility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market.



The increasing demand for fertilizers and growing emphasis on obtaining higher yields from the available land (which is limited) is anticipated to propel the growth of the soil fertility testing market in Europe. In addition, rising population and availability arable land as well as the presence of a large number of soil fertility testing service providers are driving the market growth in the region.



SGS SA; Eurofins Scientific; ALS Limited; Agrolab GmbH; Actlabs; Agrocares; Water Agriculture Laboratories, Inc.; Polytest Laboratories; Crop Nutrition Laboratory Services Ltd.; and A and L Great Lakes are among the key players operating in the soil fertility testing market.



The size of overall global soil fertility testing market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process typically include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the soil fertility testing market.

