The future of the global exfoliating active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup applications. The global exfoliating active ingredient market is forecast to reach $0.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing consumption of cosmetic products, growth in the skin care market, and rising demand for natural ingredients.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include multifunctioning exfoliating ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of exfoliating products.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global exfoliating active ingredients market by application, source, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Makeup



By Source [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Region [Value ($ Million) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Korea

• The Rest of the World

Some of the exfoliating ingredient companies profiled in this report include Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Croda, and DOW.



The analyst forecasts that natural exfoliating active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.



Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related exfoliating cosmetic products.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing disposable income, growing awareness on exfoliating products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.



Features of the Global Exfoliating Active Ingredient Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global exfoliating active ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global exfoliating active ingredients market size by various segments, such as application and source in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global exfoliating active ingredients market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the global exfoliating active ingredients market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global exfoliating ingredients market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global exfoliating ingredients market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, and makeup), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

