North America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type of Solution ; Modality ; End User

Increasing number of smartphone users is likely to boost the ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA’s adoption in the coming years. As per the Pew Research Center, around 81% of Americans own smartphones. Mobile-enabled portals make it easier for patients to communicate with healthcare providers and allow patients to check test results, and review their medical record using smartphones. Also, market players are launching products for mobile applications, which will further boost the market’s growth. For instance, in December 2020, Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced its latest software release featuring expanded electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) capabilities. The new ePRO module is designed to increase patient engagement and enable remote participation, an increasingly important requirement in the COVID-19 era, while significantly improving the user experience for clinical staff as well as study participants. The new Mednet module is the result of a year-long development process designed to improve the user experience of Mednet’s ePRO capability, including fully optimized module for mobile tablets. Also, in Nov 2020, Medable launched telehealth eCOA technology, which reportedly enables outcome assessment to be conducted remotely via web and mobile.

The market for ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market is segmented into type of solution, modality, and end user.In 2020, the eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments) segment accounted for the North America ePRO, ePatient diaries, and eCOA market’s largest market share.



This large share can be attributed to the advantages offered by eCOA, as eCOA uses technology such as smartphones, laptops, computers to enable patients, nurses, and doctors to consult directly about medical test results.ECOA provides highly accurate knowledge that better understands and simplifies the acceptance process for patient reviews in clinical trials.



In addition, the increasing cost for pharmaceutical manufacturers of modern overall drug development methodologies has led to their use of electronic information collection by way of paper-based processes. Data processing across eCOA networks improves the quality of the information gathered, harmonizes data systems, and gives users valuable benefits, such as data interpretation.

The vaccine development for COVID-19 has a positive impact on developing new products in the market to handle research activities remotely.For instance, In April 2020, ArisGlobal has launched LifeSphere CTMS10.



This modern, end-to-end solution makes the entire clinical trial management process more accessible and transparent for companies of all sizes.Furthermore, In March 2021, Signant Health has launched an eCOA solution for oncology trials, intending to accelerate research start-up and lower study costs, and ensuring accuracy and efficiency of results data collection among trial participants.



These factors had a potential impact on the North America ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market.

The overall North America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market.ERT Clinical; ArisGlobal LLC; The Diary Pte.



Ltd; ICON PLC; PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION; Anju Software, Inc.; Kayentis; Bracket Global LLC; Dassault Systèmes SE; CRF Health; and eClinical Solutions are among a few players operating in the North America ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA market.

