Rehabilitation Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; End User, and Geography

However, the high cost of rehabilitation robots hinders the market growth.



Research in rehabilitation robotics and the number of therapeutic rehabilitation robots are rising across the world.Asia-Pacific aging nations, such as Japan and China, are witnessing the expansion of medical technology, resulting in a significant market for rehabilitation robots.



In 2017, around 35.2 million people in Japan were 65 years old or above, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. This figure is predicted to jump to 36.2 million by 2020. Therefore, businesses are encouraged to invest in things for the region’s older residents. Therefore, the increasing elderly population and a growing number of stroke-rending people immobile are among the significant factors driving the demand for rehabilitation robots.

Robot rehabilitation therapy is used to deliver high-intensity training for patients suffering from motor disorders caused by spinal cord disease or stroke.Stroke is a top cause of severe long-term disability in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Fatigue, hemiparesis, and walking difficulty are a few effects of a stroke.Moreover, rehabilitation robots provide customized, task-oriented, prolonged, intensive, standardized, and repeatable training for patients affected by stroke or other nonprogressive brain lesions.



These advantages of rehabilitation robots, and the rising demand for better and quicker healthcare services drive the growth of the overall rehabilitation robots market.



Social assistive robotics could be a potential tool to support clinical care areas, promoting physical distancing as well as reducing the rate of contagion spread.There is a concern to seek adaptive strategies to continue offering neurorehabilitation services during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the people with disabilities and chronic progressive diseases require constant monitoring and care.



Patients suffering from stroke or COVID-19 develop anxiety, depression, fatigue, and post-traumatic stress disorders.In addition to the physical or cognitive state, psychological health acts as an indicator of the quality of living of the survivors.



Nevertheless, considering the rapid spread of COVID-19, several healthcare services are looking for strategies to promote physical distancing and enhance healthcare procedures. With the widespread acceptance of physical distancing and isolation measures, the supply operations and distribution channels have undergone serious disruptions during the pandemic, and manufacturers are facing many backorders on many products.



Based on type, The rehabilitation robots market is segmented into therapeutic robots, assistive robots, exoskeleton robots, and prosthetic robots. The exoskeleton robots segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the market for the same is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end-user, the rehabilitation robots market is segmented into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and specialty clinics. The rehabilitation centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



