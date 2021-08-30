EliteGamingLIVE Secures USD $1.5M in Funding to Grow Educational eSports Leagues for Youth

BALTIMORE, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EliteGamingLIVE (EGL), an online learning platform that combines interscholastic competition with education to improve student engagement with STEM subjects, announced today it has raised USD $1.5 million in a funding round led by corporate venture capital firm American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact , with participation from the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good and Rarebreed Ventures .



The funding aims to support the hiring of key personnel who will expand the platform’s capabilities and offerings. The company will also power an aggressive marketing strategy as EGL targets North American expansion and reach into new markets.

“EGL offers a virtual eSports League that is fun and competitive, and inspires bright futures,” said Kerwin Rent, CEO and founder of EliteGamingLIVE. “Designed for passionate student gamers in Grades three to 12, our EGL Academy provides an enriching experience that facilitates social-emotional learning through competition and can open doors to careers in STEM. I’d like to thank our investors for their support and belief in the work we’re doing to bridge educational divides and bring fun, valuable learning experiences to youth through technology.”

Beyond inspiring a heightened interest in STEM careers, EGL is focused on enabling equal access to education and training to K-12 students. Studies show that nearly 90 percent of children play video games, with the majority accessing games through various consoles. By focusing exclusively on less cost-prohibitive consoles, EGL is making its platform more accessible for schools, many of which are in low-income areas and reliant on federal funding.

“The mission of the American Family Institute is to close equity gaps in America. EliteGamingLIVE improves engagement and access for students in all demographics and income levels, as well as helping kids see career paths in STEM fields,” said Rob Kornblum, Principal & Fund Manager, AmFam Institute. “We are excited to help the EGL team grow and impact millions of kids.”

EGL’s engaging platform, designed to spark and cultivate interest in STEM careers, has succeeded in capturing the attention of educators and investors looking to connect with purpose-driven companies committed to driving social and economic change. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is focused on just that - investing in companies driving innovative solutions across health, agriculture, the environment, and enabling inclusive communities.

“EliteGamingLIVE is at the intersection of gaming and education, turning kids’ love for games into a positive learning experience that can potentially impact the trajectory of their education and ultimately, their future,” said Blair Miller, Managing Partner of TELUS’ Pollinator Fund for Good. “TELUS has a longstanding commitment to investing in products that leverage technology to drive positive social outcomes. We see this investment in EliteGamingLIVE as an opportunity to drive greater access to transformative education and in turn, enable better learning outcomes for students of all backgrounds.”

To develop its Digital Citizenship and Sportsmanship module focused on online reputation and cyberbullying, the EliteGamingLIVE team collaborated with TELUS Wise . TELUS Wise focuses on offering industry-leading digital literacy education programs through a variety of workshops and resources to empower Canadians of all ages to stay safe online.

“The online safety of youth participants is a top priority of the entire team at EliteGamingLIVE. We were pleased to work with the experts at TELUS Wise to proactively take steps that ensure those who engage with our platform have the appropriate understanding, fundamental skills and mindset to use technology responsibly and safely as they interact or compete online,” added Rent.

EliteGamingLIVE’s 2021-2022 school year kicks off September 13, 2021.

About American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact

The American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact is a venture capital firm and partner of choice for exceptional entrepreneurs who are building scalable, sustainable businesses in a long-term effort to close equity gaps in America. It also recognizes that capacity building and supporting organizations and experts who have been working toward social causes are equally important in making a positive impact within our communities around the country

About the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good

The $100 million TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is one of Canada’s largest corporate impact funds, and will focus its investment on for-profit companies and founders committed to driving social innovation. The TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good is an extension of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to leveraging the power of technology to drive positive social and environmental outcomes for all Canadians by funding the development of solutions for transforming healthcare, caring for our planet, supporting responsible agriculture and enabling inclusive communities. To learn more about the TELUS Pollinator Fund for Good, please visit: telus.com/pollinatorfund .

About EliteGamingLIVE

EliteGamingLIVE (EGL) is a North American eSports company at the intersection of eSports and K-12 STEM education. EGL’s core focus is to improve the futures of students by providing accessible experiences that fuse gaming and learning. EGL’s platform brings together technological education with interscholastic, competitive gaming. EliteGamingLIVE competitions are designed for student gamers, builds social-emotional learning through competition, and introduces them to STEM learning, through EGL Academy. elitegaminglive.com

