DISQO Named One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience insights platform DISQO was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group in their 15th annual awards program. DISQO was ranked #18 on the Medium Sized Companies List.



The Best Places to Work Awards unveiled the rankings of the top 100 Los Angeles companies that are setting trends and redefining the employee experience. The survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best employers in Los Angeles — benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as an employer of choice, as we measure our own value by the impact we create inside DISQO and in our communities,” said Tiffany Chelsvig, Vice President of People Operations at DISQO. “We operate at the leading edge of flexibility and choice, and progressively take on diversity and inclusion in market research and adtech. Our talented people and vibrant culture make this mission a true reality.”

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in Los Angeles

Have at least 15 employees in Los Angeles

Be in business a minimum of one year



Companies from across the county entered the detailed, two-part survey process conducted by Best Companies Group — which ranked small, medium, and large companies on leadership, corporate culture, communications and more. The first part, worth 25% of the ranking, evaluated workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part, worth 75% of the ranking, measured the employee experience through an employee survey.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings, which were revealed at the awards ceremony on August 4, 2021, and published in the August 9, 2021 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com . ​​To learn more about DISQO, please visit www.DISQO.com .

About DISQO

DISQO is an audience insights platform that powers brand decisions. The DISQO platform is built on the most complete and connected permission-based data, shared directly by consumers. By connecting sentiment with outcomes, DISQO delivers new tools and capabilities that enable the insights industry to deeply understand consumers and fuel brand growth. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Glendale, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with approximately 250 employees. Learn more at www.DISQO.com .

