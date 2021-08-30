New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130992/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global antimicrobial active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care, hair care, oral care, make up, toiletries, and fragrances applications. The global antimicrobial active ingredient market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for antiseptics and skin cleanser products, rising prevalence of allergy cases, and growth in the skin care market.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of naturally sourced antimicrobial ingredients and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing antimicrobial products.



The study includes a trend and forecast for the global antimicrobial active ingredients market by application, source, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Oral Care

• Makeup

• Toiletries

• Fragrances



By Source [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• Natural

• Synthetic



By Region [Value ($ Billion) shipment analysis for 2015 – 2026]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Russia

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• The Rest of the World

Some of the antimicrobial ingredient companies profiled in this report include Ashland, BASF, Lonza, Croda International, and Clariant AG.



The analyst forecasts that natural antimicrobial active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic products.



Skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period as antimicrobial ingredients are used in the formulations of skin care products to extend the effectiveness of creams and lotions, and to avoid the risks of side-effects caused by microbial activities.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high regulatory requirements from the government authorities and awareness in people regarding safe use of skin care products.



Features of the Global Antimicrobial Active Ingredient Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market size by various segments, such as application and source in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global antimicrobial active ingredients market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the global antimicrobial active ingredients market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global antimicrobial ingredients market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global antimicrobial ingredients market by application (skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup, toiletries, and fragrances), source (natural and synthetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130992/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________