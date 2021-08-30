New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103258/?utm_source=GNW

Governments of various countries have implemented strict regulations for protecting environments from the industrial operations as well as waste generated by them. Various industrial departments need to ensure the compliance of their operations with these regulations the attaining sustainable growth and expansion. For instance, in the US, under the Pollution Prevention Act of 1990, the industries must reduce the pollution by brining through cost-effective changes in their operations, production, and raw material consumption. Additionally, growing consciousness among industries regarding environmental impact is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for environmental consulting services in North America during the forecast period.

Based on service type, the investment assessment & auditing segment led the North America environmental consulting services market in 2020.With augmenting concerns regarding environmental conservation, governments and corporates worldwide are actively exploring sustainable solutions for their operations, to reduce their environmental footprint.



As large enterprises have the supply chain spread across various multiple regions, they need to comply with various regulatory laws existing in different regions.Governments are offering various benefits in form subsidies and tax benefits for business investing in suitable solutions.



Thus, businesses approach environmental consulting firms to maximize returns on their investments by assessing investments and carrying out audits.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having devastating impact on North America.The US is the most affected country in the region.



The growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has led the government to impose various containment measure such as shut down of factory, restrictions on travel, closure of international borders, and lockdowns.The rapidly increasing number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country is adversely affecting both manufacturing and sales of materials.



In addition, the company is minimizing the allocated budget for the manufacturing of industrial machineries owing to economic slowdown, which is negatively affecting the global environmental concerns.The region is expecting market recovery and economic improvement with the implementation of COVID-19 vaccination.



Due to supply chain delays and disruption caused, the procurement and distribution of environmental consulting services are negatively impacted.

The overall North America environmental consulting services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America environmental consulting services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America environmental consulting services market. AECOM; Antea Group; Arcadis N.V.; Bechtel Corporation; ERM Group, Inc.; Golder Associates; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; John Wood Group PLC; Ramboll Group A/S; SLR Consulting; Stantec Inc.; and Tetra Tech Inc. are among the key players operating in the market.

