Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis of the Global Composites Market

The future of the composites market looks attractive with opportunities in the transportation, construction, wind energy, pipe & tank, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and others. The composite materials market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $39 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense and automotive industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the composites industry, include development of low-cost carbon fibers, high performance glass fiber, and rapid cure resin system.



The study includes the market size of composites market by end use industry, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, molding compound, country, and region, as follows:



Composites Market by End Use Industry ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

• Transportation

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Pipe & Tank

• Construction

• Electrical and Electronics

• Consumer Goods

• Others



Composites Market by Manufacturing Process ($Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

• Hand Lay-up

• Spray-up

• Resin Infusion (RRIM, RTM, VARTM)

• Filament Winding

• Pultrusion

• Injection Molding

• Compression Molding

• Prepreg Lay-up

• Other



Composites Market by Molding Compound ($ Million and Million Pounds)

• SMC

• BMC

• Thermoplastic Compounds ( SFT, LFT, GMT, CFT and Other)



Composites Market by Resin Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

• Polyester

• Epoxy

• Vinyl ester

• Phenolic

• Thermoplastics



Composites Market by Fiber Type ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

• Glass fiber

• Carbon fiber

• Aramid fiber



Composites Market by Fiber Glass Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

• Single End Roving

• Multi End Roving

• Chopped Strands

• Woven Roving

• Fabrics

• Chopped Strand Mat

• Continuous Filament Mat

• Others



Composites Market by Carbon Fiber Type ($ Million and Million Pounds)

• PAN Based Carbon Fiber

• PITCH Based Carbon Fiber



Composites Market by Region ($ Million and Million Pounds Shipment Analysis from 2015-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• ROW



Composites Market by Country (Million Pounds)

• USA

• Canada

• Mexico

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherland

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Brazil

• Russia

In this market, transportation, construction, pipe and tank, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and wind energy are the major end use industries. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that the aerospace segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.



Within the composites market, injection molding, hand layup, compression molding, spray up, filament winding, resin infusion, and prepreg layup are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. Injection molding is expected to be the largest process in terms of value and volume in composite manufacturing because of low cycle time, low manufacturing cost, and ability to make complex shapes.



By fiber type, glass fiber, carbon fiber, and aramid fiber are the major fibers utilized to manufacture composites parts for various end use industries. Carbon fiber is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of carbon composites in commercial aircraft and automotive is expected to spur growth for carbon fiber over the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.



By resin type, thermoset and thermoplastic resins are used to make composites parts. In thermoset, polyester composite is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption. In thermoplastic resins, polyamide (PA) is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption because it is widely used in transportation, construction and consumer goods applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. The major drivers for growth are increasing automotive production, high growth in construction, and infrastructure development.



Features of the Global Composites Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global composites market size by various segments, such by end use industry, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, molding compound, country, and region in terms of value and volume

• Regional Analysis: Global composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in various end use industry, fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, molding compound, country, and region for the composites market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global composites market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth segments in the composites market by end use industry (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others), raw material (glass fiber, carbon fiber, aramid fiber, polyester resin, vinyl ester, phenolic, polyurethane, thermoplastic resin, filler, and others), fiber type (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and aramid fiber composites), resin type (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinyl ester composites, phenolic composites, other thermosets, and thermoplastic composites), by molding compound (SMC, BMC, SFT, LFT, and other composites), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW)?

Q.2.

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this composites market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this composites market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this composites market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the composites market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the composites market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this composites market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competing products in this composites market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.

What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this composites market?

