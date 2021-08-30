BodyGuardz Announces Green Product Mark Certification by TUV Rheinland for Eco PRTX Screen Protector

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in device protection, announced today that their Eco PRTX screen protector is now Green Product Mark certified by TUV Rheinland , becoming the first and only screen protector to attain the distinction. BodyGuardz has always held their products to higher standards, and this certification strengthens their commitment to being responsible for the resources and impact their products consume and create.



TUV Rheinland awards this certification due to the unprecedented environmental care BodyGuardz takes in the production and packaging of the Eco PRTX phone screen protector. It is the first shatterproof, synthetic glass screen protector on the market with a design that has 50 percent less carbon footprint than the original PRTX screen protector. Like all BodyGuardz products, Eco PRTX features packaging that is plastic-free, 100 percent recyclable, and printed with soy-based inks. Eco PRTX packaging also goes one step further and includes a home compostable pouch.

“Environmental labels like Green Product Mark harness the power of the market to protect the environment and promote sustainable development. This certification is just one way BodyGuardz is keeping our commitment to sustainability,” said Kirk Feller, president and CEO of BGZ Brands, BodyGuardz’s parent company. “We believe customers shouldn’t have to choose between protection and sustainability. This certification gives consumers confidence that their purchase is going toward creating a greener future.”

TUV Rheinland’s Green Product Mark is a voluntary, multiple-criteria-based environmental labelling certification that indicates the overall environmental preferability of a product. The production and packaging of the Eco PRTX screen have met the core criteria of the program, which are: resource efficiency, product climate resilience, and protection of human and environmental health.

“BodyGuardz and TUV Rheinland together invite all industry leaders to commit to impactful sustainability efforts,” says Frank Holzmann, global vice president of business field electrical at TUV Rheinland, an internationally leading independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization. “BodyGuardz is staying ahead of the curve by acquiring this crucial certification so consumers can stay informed about the environmental characteristics of the products they purchase.”

Alongside this certification is a partnership with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and help reforestation initiatives like rebuilding forests after fires and floods, providing jobs for social impact, and restoring biodiversity. As of August 2020, One Tree Planted has planted 11 million trees since their founding in 2014. For every Eco PRTX screen purchased on BodyGuardz.com , BodyGuardz will plant one tree with One Tree Planted.

“One Tree Planted appreciates the support from BodyGuardz to plant trees and restore our forests,” said One Tree Planted founder and chief environmental evangelist, Matt Hill. “These trees will revive ecosystems, benefit communities and provide valuable habitat for wildlife.

Eco PRTX will be available for the next generation of iPhone devices releasing in 2021. For more information on BodyGuardz, its products, and its commitment to sustainability, visit BodyGuardz.com .

