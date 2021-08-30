Kara Anastasiadis Named President of OvareGroup Outdoor

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OvareGroup, a Los Angeles-based media and marketing communications company, today appointed retail veteran Kara Anastasiadis president of the newly formed OvareGroup Outdoor division.

Based in Calgary, Anastasiadis spent 17 years with FGL Sports Ltd., a division of Canadian Tire Corporation, in a series of executive merchandising and strategy roles. Most recently she was responsible for merchandising for the women’s division where she had direct accountability for $400M in retail sales under the Sport Chek and Atmosphere banners. Additionally, Anastasiadis led teams that developed and launched the first Sport Chek Kid’s and Women’s Only concept stores. She’s a graduate of the University of Lethbridge.

“Kara is the ideal person to lead our newly formed outdoor group,” noted OvareGroup Chairman and CEO Jordan F. Reber. “Her experience in merchandising, assortment curation and category development, including deep knowledge of the North American consumer and marketplace, will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our portfolio of outdoor brands.”

OvareVentures, part of OvareGroup, has been actively expanding its portfolio of outdoor brands through acquisition, investment, and the launch of direct-to-consumer brands. Anastasiadis will be a critical team member in future acquisitions as well as leading the teams responsible for:

