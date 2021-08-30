New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Composite Rebar Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130984/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global composite rebar market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, electrical isolation, industrial, marine, and others. The global composite rebar market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increase in new transportation construction and growth in commercial and residential construction. Growing acceptance of fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) rebars and initiatives for research and development for FRP rebars are other key drivers for this market.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes introduction of nano-sized filler used in the manufacturing of FRP rebars. Hughes Brothers, FireP International AG, Pultron Composites, Schoeck, Marshall Composites Technology LLC, and Mateenbar Limted are among the major players in the composite rebar market.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global composite rebar market by end use industry, product type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Construction

• Electrical Isolation

• Industrial

• Marine

• Others



By Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

• Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

In this market, glass fiber reinforced plastic, carbon fiber reinforced plastic, and basalt fiber reinforced plastic are used to manufacture FRP rebars. The analyst forecasts that glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) rebar are expected to remain the largest segment due to demand in roads, bridges, tunnels, MRI rooms, marine structures, and water fronts. Basalt fiber reinforced plastic (BFRP) rebar is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period because of less price, high penetration and substantial properties including lightweight, magnetic transparency and resistance to hostile environment.



Within the global composite rebar market, construction will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume and it will also witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of investments in infrastructure, including bridges, buildings, highways, water distribution systems, and other facilities.



North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite rebar because of growth in the replacement of existing and development of new infrastructures. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global composites rebar manufacturers profiled in this report include Hughes Brothers, FireP International AG, Pultron Composites, Schoeck, Marshall Composites Technology LLC, and Mateenbar Limted.



Features of the Global Composite rebar Market



• Market Size Estimates: Composite rebar market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Composite rebar market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material type, and product type in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Composite rebar market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, chemistry type and regions for the global composite rebar market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global composite rebar market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global composite rebar market as end use industry, product type, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global composite rebar market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global composite rebar market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global composite rebar market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global composite rebar market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global composite rebar market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global composite rebar market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global composite rebar market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global composite rebar market?

