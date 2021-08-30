Majority of Pa. voters strongly support legal skill games and know they help sustain nonprofits and veterans groups

Harrisburg, PA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of voters support skill games and nearly 60 percent say the games are not the same as slot machines and should be treated differently, according to a recent survey.

Skill games hold strong support among people of both political parties and genders and in all regions of the state. About 500 likely voters were surveyed about skill games from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 by Washington, D.C.-based Cygnal polling. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percent. Click here to read a memo highlighting the results.

The survey also showed 90 percent of lottery players would continue to play the Lottery if skill games became more readily available, which disputes statements made by Pa. Lottery officials that people will choose to play either the lottery or skill games. Nearly 60 percent of Lottery players also support additional gaming options in the state, such as skill games.

“This survey shows that Pennsylvanians understand these games are based on skill and are not the games of pure luck that you find in casinos, truck stops, or with illegal VGTs,” said Mike Barley, spokesman for Pennsylvania Skill, which is made up of small businesses and operators of skill games across the commonwealth. “It also highlights that respondents understand skill games do not cannibalize profits of casinos or the Lottery just as economic studies show.

“Because of support for skill games, we are looking forward to the fall legislative session when we believe legislation will be introduced to regulate the skill game industry, boost enforcement of illegal games and provide increased revenue for the state, a positive measure for state residents.”

Voters understand how important skill games are to veterans groups and nonprofits. They have been a lifeline for American Legions and VFWs, with some saying they could not have stayed open in 2020 without them. Pennsylvania Skill’s charitable giving also has donated over $1 million to nonprofits across the state, including volunteer fire companies, veteran support services and food banks.

In addition, Pennsylvanians said it is important that Pennsylvania Skill games are manufactured at Miele Manufacturing in Williamsport with most of the materials being sourced from businesses in the Commonwealth. Williamsport is the hub for the vast majority of national manufacturing for Pace-O-Matic, which created legal skill games.

It’s clear Pennsylvanians support skill games because of all their positive aspects, Barley explained. Many voters said they would be less likely to vote for legislators who want to ban the games.

