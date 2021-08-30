The global pet oral care products market is expected to reach US$ 2,270.33 million by 2028 from US$ 1,465.07 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Oral Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Animal ; Product ; End User ; Distribution Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130868/?utm_source=GNW

33 million by 2028 from US$ 1,465.07 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The factors such as growing demand for pet oral care products due to increasing adoption of pets for companionship and high prevalence of dental diseases in pets drive the market growth. However, the lack of adoption of pet care products in developing countries hinders the market growth.

Pet oral care is one of the most effective measures taken by pet owners to maintain the overall health of their animals and prevent health problems.Pet oral care products aid in the prevention of infectious disease transmission from other pets and play an important role in the maintenance of hygiene and comfort for the animals.



With the use of these products, it is recommended that the pets’ oral care be checked once a year. Pet oral care products comprise a variety of appliances, medicines, and other chemicals used to keep pets’ teeth clean and prevent dental disease.

Pets are considered the best companion for humans as they create a positive effect on their owner’s life.They promote active lifestyle with companionship and have also been able to detect oncoming epileptic seizures.



Also, pets help bring social, emotional, and cognitive development in children, as well as relieve stress and anxiety in adults.Research studies have shown that the dog owners have 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and an 11% lower risk of getting heart attack.



As per the National Pet Owners Survey 2019–2020, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 67% of the US households, i.e., ~85 million families, own a pet. This indicates 56% rise since 1988, the first year when the survey was conducted.

Table 1. Number of US Households Owning Pet, by Animal, 2019–2020 (Millions)

Pets Number

Birds 5.7

Cats 42.7

Dogs 63.4

Horses 1.6

Reptiles 4.5

Other Small Animals 5.4

Source: 2019–2020 National Pet Owners Survey of American Pet Products Association



As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ~6.5 million companion animals enter the countrywide animal shelters every year; however, the number has declined from ~7.2 million in 2011, which indicates an increase in animal adoption. Moreover, as per the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), cats remain the most popular pet in European households, with a population of 74.4 million. The popularity of dogs is growing as there were 66.4 million pet dogs in the EU (84.9 million in Europe and Russia) in 2017, compared to 63.7 million (82.2 million) in 2016. According to the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2019, 50% of the UK population owns a pet. Also, 24% of the UK adults have a cat with an estimated population of 10.9 million pet cats and 26% of them own a dog with an estimated population of 9.9 million pet dogs. Hence, the growing adoption of pets for companionship is fueling the growth of the pet oral care products market.

Animal Insights

Based on animal, the global pet oral care products market is bifurcated into cats and dogs.In 2020, the dogs segment held a larger share in the market.



Moreover, the market for the cats segment is expected to grow at a higher rate by 2028.Periodontal disease is the most frequent infectious disease in dogs.



It’s a cyclical, progressive inflammatory illness of the teeth’ supporting components that’s the primary reason for dental issues and early tooth loss in dogs.It affects 90% of cats over three years of age.



This factor is likely to boost the demand for pet oral care products across the world during the forecast period.



Product Insights

Based on product, the global pet oral care products market is segmented into mouthwash/rinse, toothbrush and paste, dental cleansing sprays, anti-plaque pens, and other products.The toothbrush and paste segment held the largest market share in 2020, and the dental cleansing sprays segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028.



Brushing a pet’s teeth using a soft-bristle toothbrush and paste and a toothpaste designed for pets is the most effective form of dental preventative care. Routine brushing of the teeth is the most important component of home dental care.



End User Insights

Based on end user, the global pet oral care products market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, private clinics, and home care.The home care segment held the largest market share in 2020.



However, the same segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028.Early in a pet’s life, home dental care is important for sustainable oral health and tooth preservation.



Brushing pet’s teeth every day is the greatest way to take care of their teeth at home. Home care is ideally a daily part of tooth maintenance, but even brushing just twice a week can remove most plaque before it can mineralize into tartar.



Distribution Channel Insights

Based on distribution channel, the global pet oral care products market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online channel, specialized pet shops, and other distribution channels.The specialized pet shops segment held the largest market share in 2020.



However, the online channel segment is expected to dominate the market by 2028.The pet store industry is expected to increase significantly in the forecast period, owing to an increasing number of pet owners who love their pets like family members, as well as big-spending millennials.



Pet shops focus on pet owners’ need to pamper their pets by offering a broader range of innovative, specialized, and luxury items and services.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global pet oral care products market are the American Pet Products Association (APPA), European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), Animal Wellbeing (PAW), World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Cattle Health and Welfare Group (CHAWG), Healthy Pets Healthy Families Initiative (HPHF), Veterinary Public Health Program (VPH), Low-Risk Veterinary Health Products (LRVHP) program, American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), and Animal Health Institute (AHI).

