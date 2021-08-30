New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Bagging Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130982/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global vacuum bagging material market looks promising with opportunities in wind energy, aerospace, automotive, and marine. The global vacuum bagging material market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of composites in aerospace & defense and wind energy as well as growing acceptance of VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) process.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the vacuum bagging material industry, include reusable vacuum bagging system, and double vacuum bagging system. Airtech International, Cytec Solvay Group, Diatex, and Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co., Ltd., Zhejianh Youwei New Materials Co. Ltd., Vactec Composites Pvt. Ltd., and others are among the major transparent ceramic manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global vacuum bagging material market by end use industry, product type, material type, process type, and region as follows:



By End-Use Application [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Wind Energy

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Marine

• Others



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Vacuum Bagging Film

• Vacuum Bagging Film Market by End-Use Application

• Vacuum Bagging Film Market by Material

• Release Film

• Release Film Market by Material

• Peel Ply

• Peel Ply Market by Material

• Breather/Bleeder

• Breather/Bleeder Market by Material

• Others



By Process Type [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• VARTM

• Prepreg



By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that vacuum bagging film will remain the largest market due to its excellent optical properties, high temperature resistance, toughness, good flexibility, high elongation, and very low permeability.



Within the global vacuum bagging material market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry by value due to increasing demand for composites materials in wind energy. Aerospace segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of composites in aerospace.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market for vacuum bagging material due to the growing renewable energy market in China and India. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Some of the global vacuum bagging material manufacturers profiled in this report includes Airtech International, Cytec Solvay Group, Diatex, and Shanghai Leadgo-Tech Co., Ltd., Zhejianh Youwei New Materials Co. Ltd., and Vactec Composites Pvt. Ltd.



Features of the Global Vacuum Bagging Material Market



• Market Size Estimates: Vacuum Bagging Material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Sqr. Meter) shipment

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Vacuum Bagging Material market size by various segments, such as end-use application, product type, material type, and process type in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Vacuum Bagging Material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, China, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end-use application, material type, and product type and regions for the global vacuum bagging material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global vacuum bagging material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global vacuum bagging material market as end-use application, product type, material type, and process type, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global vacuum bagging material market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global vacuum bagging material market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global vacuum bagging material market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global vacuum bagging material market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global vacuum bagging material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global vacuum bagging material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global vacuum bagging material market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global vacuum bagging material market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________