North America Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Connectivity and Product Type

The tactile printing technology is deployed for creating customized products such as braille wristbands, braille pins, musical cards, switches, location labels, street names, visiting cards, stickers (tactile custom stickers), greeting cards, calculators, braille calendars, recorders, and jewelry. It is the process of inserting a lifted surface to a substrate for generating a texture that is sensed with touch. For instance, Watermarx Graphics deploys CLIQX emboss technology for creating tactile printing products using all types of substrates, varying from paper and cardstock to poly-plastics. Advancements in the tactile printing technology are expanding the scope of braille printing applications in the pharmaceuticals and medical packaging industries. The ever-increasing demand for Braille printing in educational and marketing materials owing to rising social awareness and Watermarx support customer requirements in a cost-effective way, which is further driving the demand for braille printing machines.



Favorable government policies to boost innovation; presence of a vast industrial base; and high purchasing power, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada, make North America one of the most critical regions for the adoption and development of new technologies.Hence, any impact on the growth of industries would hamper the region’s economic growth.



The US is a significant market for braille printing machines, especially in retail and e-commerce sectors.The massive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country have affected the manufacturing and sales of braille printers.



The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico have been impacting the adoption of braille printing machines.North America is a home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies.



Thus, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak is likely to persist in 2021.



The braille printing machine market, based on connectivity, is segmented into wired and wireless; the wired segment led the market in 2020.The upsurge in infrastructural developments, especially in developing countries, has led to an increased rate of literacy among visually disabled people, eventually propelling the demand for efficient braille printing solutions.



Wired printer manufacturers offer installation services to users.The preference for wired products is greater than that for wireless products due to the lack of efficient network connectivity in many countries, especially in developing countries.



Index Braille offers Basic-D V5 braille printers enabled with a wired connectivity port and a standard USB memory stick for printing, along with a standard USB port and USB host port.

The North America braille printing machine market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America braille printing machine market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America braille printing machine market.American Thermoform, Baumer HHS GmBH, Humanware Group, Index Braille, Nippon Telesoft Co.



Ltd, ViewPlus, Kanematsu USA, and Electronic Brailler LLC are among a the market players operating in North America.

