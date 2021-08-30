New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online Recruitment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Job Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130864/?utm_source=GNW

These tools streamline the recruiting process by automating it, making it more effective and quicker.



AI is being used by a growing number of companies in their recruiting processes. Various solutions such as applicant tracking software, interviewing software, and candidate relationship management software are enhancing the overall online recruitment processes across the globe.

To take optimum advantage of online recruitment, recruitment firms are implementing data analytics-driven solutions for their applicant tracking processes.Jobvite unveiled a data science strategy to power its HR product portfolio in January 2020.



This program aims to ensure that company recruiters are given the best-fit applicants and that both candidates and recruiters are not wasting time.This data-driven approach combines various algorithms and data sources to cover both enterprise-wide recruiting preferences and employee recruiter preferences.



To increase technology adoption in online recruitment processes, recruitment firms are forming several cutting-edge technology alliances.For example, Talview, an AI recruitment start-up, announced in January 2020 that it had become an integration partner with LinkedIn’s Talent Hub applicant tracking system.



Talview’s live interviewing services are now incorporated into the LinkedIn Talent Hub experience, allowing businesses to source, manage, and recruit applicants from a single source. Thus, the above-mentioned factors, coupled with the availability of various recruitment solutions in the global market, are influencing the adoption of online recruitment processes, thereby driving the market.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the offline recruitment drives across the globe.Covid-19 has had an impact on corporate operations across the world, including hiring.



Because of the pandemic, it was vital for businesses to upgrade their recruitment processes quickly and creatively.Organizations have turned to remote operations to combat the pandemic’s health hazards and are during overhauling how they employ fresh talent.



Using the correct technology, several companies have transitioned from physical to virtual hiring.In the aftermath of the outbreak, HR managers are scrambling to adapt recruitment methods.



Fortunately, technology exists to assist in reducing exposure while still obtaining high-quality personnel. Owing to these virtual and online recruitment plans are being highly adopted by organizations to protect both employees and candidates and eliminate the risk of the virus while carrying out hiring drives.



The Online Recruitment market is segmented based on job type, application, and geography.Based on job type, the market is segmented into permanent and part-time.



In 2021, permanent segment accounted for the largest market share.In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into finance, sales and marketing, engineering, IT, and others.



In 2021, IT segment accounted for a larger share in the market.Geographically, the global Online Recruitment market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



In 2020, the North America segment accounted for the significant share in the global market.



A few key players operating in the global online recruitment market and profiled in the market study are ABC Consultants, Glassdoor, Inc.; iPlaceUSA, Inc.; itForte, Info Edge (India) Ltd. (naukri.com); LinkedIn Corporation; Multi Recruit, SH Inc.; StepStone GmbH; and TalenTECH Solutions Pvt Ltd (Hiring Plug).



The overall global online recruitment market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the online recruitment market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the online recruitment market.

