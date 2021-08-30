New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817478/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global vinyl ester resin market looks promising with opportunities in pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint and coatings industries. The global vinyl ester resin market declined in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Swancor, and Showa Denko.and others are among the major vinyl ester resin manufacturers.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global vinyl ester resin market by end use industry, material type, product type, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

• Pipe and tank

• Construction

• Transportation

• Other fiber reinforced plastic (FRP)

• Paint and Coatings

• Other Industry



By Chemistry Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin

• Novolac vinyl ester resin

• Brominated vinyl ester resin

• Other chemistry



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• The US

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of the World

• Brazil

In this market, bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, and brominated vinyl ester resin are the major resin chemistries used for in different end use industries. The analyst forecasts that bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to remain the largest segment due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost. Brominated vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to heat, fire, and chemicals.



Within the global vinyl ester resin market, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) will remain the largest end use industry by value and value due to wider use in pipe and tank manufacturing. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing infrastructural spending.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market for vinyl ester resin because of the tremendous economic growth in China and India. APAC is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction and well as industrial sector.



Some of the global vinyl ester resin manufacturers profiled in this report include Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Swancor, and Showa Denko.



Features of the Global Vinyl Ester Resin Market



• Market Size Estimates: Vinyl Ester Resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Vinyl Ester Resin market size by various segments, such as end use industry, material type, and product type in terms of value shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Vinyl Ester Resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use industry, chemistry type and regions for the global vinyl ester resin market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global vinyl ester resin market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global vinyl ester resin market as end use industry, chemistry type, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global vinyl ester resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global vinyl ester resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global vinyl ester resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global vinyl ester resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global vinyl ester resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global vinyl ester resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global vinyl ester resin market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global vinyl ester resin market?

