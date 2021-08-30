The artwork management software market in North America is expected to grow to US$ 433.97 million by 2028 from US$ 232.92 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Artwork Management Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103249/?utm_source=GNW

Every product launch experiences product development cycle to provide each project in a specified time frame. Within the consumer goods industry, packaging is more essential than the product itself. Owing to the fact that packaging is the first aspect consumers observe and touch, it holds a significant position. Karomi Inc; Siemens AG; and Loftware, Inc. are among the providers of artwork management tools for the retail and consumer goods industry. The consumers are opting for sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging materials, and the price of packaging material is rising. This has created a roadblock for artwork designers. Therefore, the artwork designers are demanding artwork management tool to make packaging process, along with other crucial process, efficient in consumer goods & FMCG industries.

Owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation and reinforce infrastructure capabilities, North America have the highest acceptance and development rate of emerging technologies.Therefore, any hindrance on industries restrains the region’s economic development.



Currently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the US is the world’s worst affected country with millions of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country, thus affecting the sudden stands still across all the industries present in the region.Since the US has the largest density of artwork management market players, the outbreak has severely affected the production of each.



This factor has spurred the adoption of artwork management among artwork designers.However, on the negative side, the slower than usual production had adversely affected the growth of the market during the initial months of COVID-19 outbreak when the restriction on human movement was stringent.



The artwork management tool market players experienced a downfall in production quantities and deliveries, and revenues as a result of lesser human movement during the first phase and closure of manufacturing units. However, due to the growth in life science applications, the demand for artwork management tool has increased.

Based on deployment, the North America artwork management software market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.The cloud segment led the market in 2020.



The cloud deployment is largely adopted by small and medium enterprises.Low cost of ownership, reduced costs of maintenance and upgrades, and access to the latest features are among the key advantages of cloud-based type over the on-premises type.



Moreover, the cloud type software interconnects people and processes across suppliers, internal departments, vendors, and agencies to introduce products faster in the market while meeting regulatory compliance.It is ideal for the enterprises aiming for expeditious expansion at a global scale, as the cloud has greater appeal to connect with more partners, agencies, and clients across various locations with minimum efforts.



In addition, the cloud type exhibits the feature of instant provisioning as all the applications needed to run the software are already configured. Once an enterprise subscribes to any new cloud-based software, it is ready to use immediately. This feature eliminates the time spent on installation and configuration and allows users to access the application immediately.

The North America artwork management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America artwork management software market with respect to all the market segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America artwork management software market. enLabel Global Services; Karomi Inc.; Loftware, Inc.; Perigord Life Science Solutions; Freyr.; Greatfour System; Esko-Graphics BV.; Twona.; Kallik; and Lascom are among the leading companies in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________