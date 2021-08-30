InfinityQS Honored for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the 2021 American Business Awards®

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfinityQS® International, Inc. ( InfinityQS ), the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, has won a Bronze Stevie® for “Marketing Campaign of the Year – Software & Apps” in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. InfinityQS was honored for the success of “Giving Back With Enact®”, an initiative to aid the manufacturing industry’s recovery from COVID-19 that drove significant growth in new client and partner relationships for the quality solutions provider. This marks the InfinityQS’ second recognition for standout marketing performance this year, following a Platinum win in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards.



InfinityQS launched “Giving Back with Enact” in April 2020, as a direct response to the unprecedented operational challenges manufacturers faced at the outbreak of COVID-19. The campaign centered around a core offer for new clients—three month’s free use of InfinityQS’ Enact® Quality Management platform, no charge or commitment required. Manufacturers accepting the offer could thereby leverage Enact’s cloud-native capabilities to deploy and configure remotely, empower remote training, and enable remote collaboration and decision making, all while upholding product quality during the pandemic.

To raise awareness for the offer, InfinityQS worked with long-time partners, digital marketing agency Refactored and public relations firm DPR Group, on a multichannel marketing campaign that included new website content, social media, Google paid search, and press coverage. In just under a month, they developed all necessary campaign pieces to educate manufacturers on the benefits of cloud-based quality management and position Enact as an immediate solution to disruptions from the pandemic. Messaging evolved over time to align with manufacturers’ changing priorities—from response, to recovery, to resilience for the future.

The campaign strongly resonated with manufacturers across industries, and as a result, InfinityQS has realized:

A 266 percent increase in the number of new clients entering Enact Proofs of Concepts

A 100 percent increase in new partnerships for the InfinityQS Enact® Global Partner Program, as more channel resellers recognize Enact as a solution for building manufacturing resilience

The company’s largest volume of cloud sales versus any previous year

The largest and most qualified sales pipeline it has ever experienced

Greg Matranga, Vice President of Global Marketing, InfinityQS, commented, “We are honored to be recognized with this esteemed Stevie® award for our marketing efforts. However, our true reward is knowing we are providing the manufacturing community with the digital tools and resources they need to successfully navigate today’s complex, challenging, and constantly changing business environment. We’re seeing more and more of our manufacturing clients optimistic toward the future, confident that solutions like Enact are helping them build greater resilience to succeed in the post-COVID world.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year’s program received a record number of more than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards President, Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

