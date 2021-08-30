CDPHP Makes Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021

Albany, NY, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Capital Region’s leading health plan has been named to the prestigious Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021 list. CDPHP ranked #1 in the health care industry, and #14 out of 101 employers across New York.

CDPHP was identified in an independent survey of approximately 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the USA. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.

“If the last 18 months has taught us anything, it’s that CDPHP employees are united and determined to improve the health and vitality of the communities we live, work, and play.” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “I’m so incredibly proud of this team and I’m grateful for their strength, perseverance, and commitment to our members and one another.” added Bennett.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Last month, CDPHP was named among the top three Best Companies to Work for in New York survey by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management. This is the 13th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award.

Employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, in addition to:

Flexible, hybrid work environment

401(k) program

Leadership and volunteer opportunities

Wellness programming

Health screenings

Much more!

See how CDPHP stacked up against other companies at Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2021.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

###