Noise Dosimeter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Device Placement, and Application

Despite the obvious problems of noise pollution, people continue to blow their horns and play music at high volumes, exacerbating the damaging effects of noise pollution.



Loud music is prevalent in restaurants and bars, and often exceed 100 decibels, far beyond the recommended threshold of less than 30 decibels. This is compelling the government bodies to take strict measures to reduce noise pollution across the countries.



The National Planning Policy Framework in the UK includes noise regulations to adequately identify and protect existing tranquil environments, as well as protect human health against noise, thereby improving the quality of life.Furthermore, the Approved Document E (Part E) of the Building Regulations requires all residential structures (which include hotels, hostels, student housing, and nursing homes) to meet a minimum level of sound reduction in particular sections of the building.



Sound mitigation for airborne noise in walls, floors, and stairs (depending on building type) is 43–45 dB, while impact noise in floors and stairs is 62–64 dB. A huge office has a sound level of 50 decibels, while a sewing machine has a sound level of 60 decibels.



Similar measures to coping with noise pollution have been taken in other parts of the world.To address the effect and complications of the noise problem, research and noise control projects are carried out in the US.



Furthermore, the public is provided with information and instructional materials regarding the negative effects of noise on health, as well as the benefits of low-noise goods and the most effective methods for noise management.Thus, the government initiatives to reduce noise emissions from various sources are influencing the adoption of solutions for the proper measurement of sound.



This is subsequently fuelling the growth of the noise dosimeter market over the years.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the noise dosimeter market across the globe.Supply chains have been slowed down and disrupted or stopped production in several European countries.



In addition to hampered supply, a fall in demand hit the manufacturing part of the sector’s supply chains including hardware. Demand was further contracted by confinements of industries such as the automobile or the hospitality sector (due to their face-to-face Business-to-Consumer (B2C) character), implying lower demand for noise dosimeter.



The noise dosimeter market is segmented based on type, device placement, application, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into software, hardware.



Based on device placement, the market is segmented into on-body noise dosimeter, free-field noise dosimeter, and in/near ear noise dosimeter.In terms of application, the market is bifurcated into aerospace and defense, automotive, construction, and factories and enterprises.



Geographically, the global noise dosimeter market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, the North America segment accounted for the significant share in the global market.



A few key players operating in the global noise dosimeter market and profiled in the market study are 3M Company; BRüEL AND KJæR; Extech Instruments (FLIR Systems); Norsonic AS; TSI; Casella (IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.); CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU; Cirrus Research plc; LARSON DAVICS INC (MTS Systems Corporation); and Svantek.



The overall global noise dosimeter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the noise dosimeter market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the noise dosimeter market.

