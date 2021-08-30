New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Footwear Sole Material Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05638926/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the global footwear sole material market looks promising with opportunities in athletic and non-athletic shoes The global footwear sole material market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $28.2 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. The major growth driver in this market is rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the footwear sole material industry, include the development of fusion of plastic with other sole materials, and shifting of footwear manufacturers from China to South East Asia. DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, Solvay, Braskem, Ningbo Cerrion, International Trading Co. LTD, and Metropole are among the major suppliers of footwear sole material.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global footwear sole material market by end use industry, by technology, by pressure rating, and region as follows:



By Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Rubber

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

• Thermoplastic rubber (TPR)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA)

• Vulcanized rubber

• Leather

• Others



By Sole Component [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Midsole

• Insole

• Outsole



By Product [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Athletic

• Non-Athletic



By End User [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that PVC is expected to be the largest material by value and volume because it provides the best synthetic alternative to traditional leather with more cost effective options for sole manufacturing.



Within this market, non-athletic will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to increase in consumer purchasing power, and growing demand for casual and fashionable footwear.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing sports activities.



Some of the global footwear sole material manufacturers profiled in this report include DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, Solvay, Braskem, Ningbo Cerrion, International Trading Co. LTD, and Metropoleare the major manufacturers of footwear sole material.



Features of the Global Footwear Sole Material Market



• Market Size Estimates: Footwear Sole Material market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Footwear Sole Material market size by various segments, such as by material, by sole component, by product , by end user and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Footwear Sole Material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as by material, by sole component, by product , by end user and regions for the global footwear sole material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global footwear sole material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global footwear sole material market as by material, by sole component, by product , by end user, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global footwear sole material market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global footwear sole material market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global footwear sole material market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global footwear sole material market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global footwear sole material market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global footwear sole material market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global footwear sole material market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global footwear sole material market?

