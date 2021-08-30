New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Raw Material, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103247/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, substantial investments toward strengthening of the healthcare system are the key factors contributing to the market growth in this region. Further, the rising demand for non-residential construction projects, such as hospitals, schools, and colleges, support the North America antimicrobial coatings market growth. HVAC system manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial coatings on the surfaces of their products to ensure the necessary air quality by inhibiting the growth of mould and bacteria, thereby complying with stringent regulations governing indoor air quality. Moreover, the introduction of the “Affordable Healthcare Act” in the US has encouraged the construction of healthcare services and hospitals. Moreover, increasing customer awareness regarding the benefits of antimicrobial textiles in wound healing and first aid kits is bolstering the demand for these coatings.



In North America, the US has witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of COVID-19 cases, which has led to the discontinuation of antimicrobial coating manufacturing activities.Downfall of other chemical and materials manufacturing sectors has subsequently impacted the demand for antimicrobial coatings during the early months of 2020.



Similar trend was witnessed in other North American countries, i.e., Mexico, Canada, Panama, and Costa Rica. However, North America is likely to overcome the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic activities are regaining their pace gradually since the beginning of 2021.



Based on application, the North America antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into medical, HVAC, mold remediation, building & construction, food & beverages and others.The medical segment led the North America antimicrobial coatings market in 2019.



Antimicrobial coatings are used in medical devices to stop the growth of microorganisms.Further, the growing need of healthcare services generates demand for advanced technologies and equipment.



Moreover, increasing traction toward biocompatible, non-toxic, and biostable antimicrobial coatings in catheters, implantable, and surgical instruments would drive market growth in the coming years.The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to boost the demand for medical devices coated with antimicrobial coatings.



Bacteria are the cause of a majority of infections associated with medical device implantation. Pathogens that cause hospital-borne infections pose a major threat to clinics and hospitals. To prevent these infections, medical devices are treated with antimicrobial agents.



The North America antimicrobial coatings market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America antimicrobial coatings market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the North America antimicrobial coatings market. A few of the key companies operating in the market are Cupron, Alistagen Corporation; AK Coatings Inc.; Fiberlock; Microban International Ltd.; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG and Axalta Coating Systems.

