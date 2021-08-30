The workplace services market in the MEA is expected to reach US$ 7,254.97 million by 2028 from US$ 4613.69 million in 2021

New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Workplace Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Organization Size, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103244/?utm_source=GNW

Besides their positive employment effects, the growth and vibrancy of these firms are also crucial for wider economic growth, diversification of economic base, and as a source of innovation that is exhibited by some of the start-ups. The increasing number of SMEs in the region is anticipated to promote the procurement of workplace services to allow them to achieve business goals. Additionally, synthesis of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize workplace services business is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for workplace services.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment led the workplace services market in 2020.Organizations with more than 500 employees are classified as large enterprises.



These enterprises have their clients across several regions, and they account for high market shares, technical knowledge, and effective business strategies.These large enterprises are anticipated to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively.



Large enterprises across the world are focused on cost optimization, along with increase in overall productivity. Increasing requirement for an integrated platform for the huge amount of data from various industries, as well as rising need to make critical decisions associated with aspects such as strategy, marketing, and team management, is driving the demand for workplace services among large enterprises.

Turkey, Iran, South Africa, Israel, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are some of the countries in the MEA, which have a large number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths.The region comprises many growing economies such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which are prospective markets for the workplace services providers due to the huge presence of diverse customer base for the several industries.



Currently, the Gulf countries are on the verge of adopting transformative digital technologies in various verticals in a bid to improve the socio-economic conditions of the countries.The global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global economies.



However, the market in the region is already negatively impacted as there is a pressure on the economy of various oil-based countries due to falling oil prices.In addition to this, the factory lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans further aggravated the economic problems of the countries in the region.



However, companies in the region are managing to offer their solutions to end users by introducing work from home and other measures.

The overall MEA workplace services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA workplace services market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA workplace services market. Accenture, Atos SE Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Unisys Corporation, and Wipro Limited are among the key players operating in the MEA workplace services market.

