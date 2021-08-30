The World’s First Fully-insured Token, iBG Announces its Availability on Uniswap - The Largest Crypto Trading Protocol on Ethereum

Singapore, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The birth of cryptocurrency has opened many opportunities worldwide. As more and more people turn their attention to digital assets, iBG is making it easier for the common individual to make money from this space with its official launch on Uniswap.

Exchanges have a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of cryptocurrencies, by providing a safe and secure platform for people to trade.



Alongside iBG’s availability on the Binance Smart Chain and Pancakeswap, and the migration of its iBG app on CGCX’s iChain, today, iBG users can now take advantage of the launch on Uniswap to swap and earn from their DeFi assets in Ethereum. These pioneering innovations and partnerships that will enable every investor to make the most out of their financial assets in DeFi.



iBG’s Robo Advisory is a digital platform that enables automatic financial planning services powered by artificial intelligence.



With a highly intuitive user interface and functionalities powered by AI & machine learning, the Robo Advisor is the single most important tool for you to earn from the DeFi space because it has the ability to provide you with tailored and ultra-personalized recommendations based on your user behaviour.

One of the three phases of the iBG App is the iBG Welcome Wallet. As part of the Community Rollout, the iBG Welcome Wallet is where users can start staking tokens automatically.

The second phase is the iBG Smart DeFi Manager. Within the Smart Wealth Manager, users can get their customized DeFi Investment Profiles and their strategy recommendations, which are predetermined based on their risk profile.



This marks the beginning of staking for daily yield in DeFi and is what sets iBG apart from other DeFi tokens today.



In the third and final phase, is the robust iBG Robo Advisory, which harnesses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to create deeper customized portfolio options for users.







About Uniswap

Uniswap empowers developers, liquidity providers and traders to participate in a financial marketplace that is open and accessible to all. As the largest crypto trading protocol on Ethereum, iBG users can expect the following enhancements to their DeFi experience:

Ease in swapping and staking tokens



Multiple opportunities to earn high LP rewards

More trading options

Robust security features to prevent any rug pulls

Alongside the launch, iBG is rolling out new Superstaking Pools where iBG users can take advantage of multiple staking pools and more opportunities to increase their wealth in DeFi.

--

For more information about iBG, please visit ibg.finance.

For the latest updates from iBG, follow us on social media:

Facebook Page: facebook.com/ibgfinanceofficial

Facebook Group: facebook.com/groups/ibgfamily

Telegram: t.me/ibgfinance

Twitter: twitter.com/IbgFinance

#DeFinitelyiBG

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/the-world-s-first-fully-insured-token-ibg-announces-its-availability-on-uniswap---the-largest-crypto-trading-protocol-on-ethereum-2.html