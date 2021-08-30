New York, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Tactile Printing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103241/?utm_source=GNW

The aim of the consortium is to confer greater tactile graphic literacy through curriculum development, research, and improved production methods. It would analyze, collect advance, and disseminate best practices to the visually disabled community while focusing on recognized program for training tactile graphics in the stream of science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM). The AGC would also form an Advisory Group to support these initiatives. The new consortium will work together to bring a unified approach for producing, teaching, and learning tactile graphics. Furthermore, developing countries lack the facilities and access to technology to assist the visually impaired community. Thus, increasing awareness about the advantages of tactile printing would boost the manufacturing of tactile printers to generate tactile graphics for various sectors. Such initiatives are likely to provide improved access through tactile graphics to the community of visually impaired people, thereby providing new opportunities for the growth of tactile printing market players. Additionally, upcoming of technologically and physically advanced tactile printers is the among other major factors driving the growth of the MEA tactile printing market.



Based on end user, the MEA tactile printing market for the braille users segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.There is an ever-growing demand for tactile printed materials among Braille users, especially in the education and employment sector.



It has become crucial to provide children accessible versions of visual information at the same time as their sighted peers.The introduction of low-cost tactile graphics has created a noticeable improvement in the quality of education provided to visually impaired learners.



This has resulted in the surge in integration of tactile graphics in books, coloring books, maps, and greeting cards.Tactile illustrated children’s books and cards are designed to make them more effective, interesting, and safe for use by the visually impaired people.



Further, growing awareness among people, businesses, and governments to have public buildings and services that are accessible to everybody is driving the adoption of tactile printing to aid Braille readers. This has augmented the adoption of tactile printing products in the quick and cost-effective production of durable Braille signage, tactile signs, etc., in required sizes to fit in spaces with different dimensions. For instance, Roland DG’s LED UV printers build up layers of gloss ink to create textures, raised designs, and Braille text in signage for visually impaired.

Major economies in the MEA that are facing challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak include Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait, among others.The region is anticipated to report a swift decline in the supply of raw materials and products, which are procured from various manufacturers in North America, Europe, and MEA; these regions have halted or scaled down their production activities, subsequently lowering the export of components and products to other regions.



As per a 2021 report by Labels & Labeling, the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and hygiene products segment saw a multifold increase in demand in 2020.The demand for food and personal care labels remained unchanged, but the cosmetic sector saw a drop in demand.



Thus, the region is witnessing a slight decline in the tactile printing market growth.

The overall MEA tactile printing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA tactile printing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA tactile printing market. American Thermoform, Canon Inc, Index Braille, Kanematsu USA, Konica Minolta, Inc., Roland DG Corporation, and ViewPlus Technologies Inc are among the key players operating in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06103241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________